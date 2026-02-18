Multibagger IT stock surges over 9% on major data centre project win 

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions surged over 9% on Wednesday after the software firm announced a significant order win from a reputed global data centre developer and operator. Aurionpro Solutions shares gained 9.24% to Rs 1020 against the previous close of Rs 933.65. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5388.29 crore.

Total 0.65 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.42 crore. The multibagger stock has risen 432% in three years and zoomed 2185% in five years.

The high-value deal is scheduled for implementation over the next three quarters and involves the design and execution of a brownfield facility in Mumbai. The scope includes a comprehensive solution covering engineering and construction services along with integrated testing and commissioning. The project will be delivered to global colocation standards within a live operational campus environment.

The order win follows Aurionpro's recent data centre infrastructure expansion contract with a leading bank underscoring growing trust from both banking and global data centre operators in its delivery capabilities.

"This win further validates Aurionpro’s execution capabilities across the complete infrastructure value chain: engineering, design, construction, commissioning, and lifecycle support," said the IT firm.

Bhaskar Bhattacharya, EVP & Head – Enterprise Business, Aurionpro, said, “This strategic win underscores the confidence that leading global players continue to place in Aurionpro. India's data centre market is at an inflection point, driven by hyperscaler expansion, AI workload requirements, and sovereign infrastructure mandates. With the government's Data Centre framework now in place and Budget 2026 reinforcing India's positioning as a neocloud hub, demand for proven execution partners who can deliver mission-critical infrastructure within live operational environments has never been higher.”

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the Banking, Mobility, Payments and Government sectors. It converges multiple technology solutions under one umbrella, acting as one platform for Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation, guiding businesses to ADAPT to a new paradigm in the digital world order.