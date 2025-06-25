Rs 84 to Rs 940: This metal stock clocked multibagger returns in five years, can it cross Rs 1,000 mark?

Shares of metal major Welspun Corp delivered multibagger returns to investors in five years. The stock, which closed at Rs 84.3 on June 24, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 940 in the current session, giving 1,010% returns on BSE. The multibagger stock rose 338% in three years and 256% in two years.

In the current session, Welspun Corp shares rose 3% to Rs 940 on BSE. Earlier, Welspun Corp stock opened higher at Rs 917.30 against the previous close of Rs 912.70. Market cap of Welspun Corp stood at Rs 25,670 crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 512 on June 25, 2024 and a record high of Rs 994.60 on June 10, 2025.

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said, "Support will be Rs 900 and resistance at Rs 940. A decisive move above the Rs 940 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 990. The expected trading range will be between Rs 890 and Rs 990 in the short term.

Shitij Gandhi, Sr. Research analyst (Technicals), SMC Global Securities said, "The stock has been on a sustained winning streak, trending higher within a well-defined rising channel while consistently trading above its critical moving averages. The recent rally from the Rs 750 level to Rs 975 indicates strong fresh long buildup, reflecting bullish momentum. At present, the stock has once again broken above key resistance levels, confirming a breakout from a falling wedge pattern. The constructive price action, coupled with positive divergences in secondary oscillators, suggests an impending upward move toward the next key resistance at Rs 1020. On the downside, the Rs 900- Rs 880 zone is expected to act as a strong support level, providing a cushion against any corrective dips."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Welspun Corp stock price is bullish on the daily charts with strong support at Rs 875. A daily close above resistance of Rs 938 could lead to a target of Rs 975 in the near term."

Welspun Corp clocked over 143 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 699.19 crore in the March quarter against a net profit of Rs 287.28 crore in the January-March period of the preceding financial year. Welspun Corp's income fell to Rs 3,966.86 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, from Rs 4,543.70 crore in the same period a year ago. During the quarter under review, the company brought down its expenses to Rs 3,639.32 crore from Rs 4,292.37 crore in Q4 FY24.

Welspun Corp Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing steel products and plastic products. The company is engaged in the business of production and coating of high-grade submerged arc welded pipes, hot rolled steel plates and coils. It is a service provider of welded line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars.