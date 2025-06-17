Multibagger Navratna stock in a bull run, here's what analysts say

Shares of state-run NBCC Ltd are in a bull run in the short term. The multibagger stock has zoomed 55% in three months. The state-run Navratna firm has seen its stock rally on the back of a series of orders from various clients. In the current session, NBCC stock hit a high of Rs 123.10 against the previous close of Rs 122.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 32,535 crore today. Total 2.76 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.35 crore on Tuesday.

Shares of NBCC have zoomed 523.70% in three years and gained 338% in two years. The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.67 in the last one year indicating very high volatility.

NBCC stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but higher than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers said, "Support will be Rs 117 and resistance at Rs 123. A decisive move above the Rs 123 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 126. The expected trading range will be between Rs 116 and Rs 123 for the short term."

Shitij Gandhi, Sr. Research Analyst (Technicals), SMC Global Securities said, "Secondary momentum oscillators suggest that the recent rally may be entering into a consolidation phase, with potential for near-term moderation in upward momentum. On the downside, Rs 110-113 zone is expected to act as a strong demand area, providing a cushion against any corrective declines. However on the upside, the stock is poised to target the next resistance level of Rs 140 over the coming weeks, provided the bullish structure remains intact."

Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "NBCC stock recently rebounded from a well-established support zone near Rs 117 and has since exhibited strong upward momentum. This move is supported by steadily increasing volumes, indicating growing buying interest and heightened market participation.

From a technical standpoint, NBCC is trading comfortably above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), reinforcing the strength of the ongoing uptrend. Furthermore, the Stochastic RSI has shown a bullish crossover from the oversold region, reflecting positive market sentiment and supporting the current bullish outlook. In the short term, Rs 117 acts as a crucial support level. A decisive breakout above Rs 130, a key resistance level, would indicate renewed bullish conviction and could potentially propel the stock towards the next target zone near Rs 144."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "NBCC stock price is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at 117. A Daily close above resistance of Rs 125 could lead to a target of Rs 132 in the near term."

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.