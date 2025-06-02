Multibagger power stock in focus today as Q4 profit surges over five times

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures are in focus on Monday after the firm reported a stellar set of Q4 earnings. The power stock ended 2.64% higher at Rs 395 on BSE on Friday against the previous close of Rs 384.85. Market cap of Genus Power rose to Rs 12,005 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A total of 2.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.50 crore on BSE.

Genus Power stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Genus Power shares have delivered multibagger returns of 340% in two years. The stock rallied 2577% in five years. The earnings were announced after market hours on Friday.

In Q4FY25, net profit soared over five times to Rs 123 crore on strong performance in smart meter business, reflecting a remarkable increase from Rs 24.3 crore in the previous year.

Revenue more than doubled this year, reaching Rs 936.8 crore compared to Rs 420 crore last year, driven by strong demand and enhanced operational efficiency. EBITDA also experienced significant growth, climbing to Rs 196.3 crore from ?51 crore year-on-year, while margins expanded by over 800 basis points to 20.95% from 12.16%, underscoring improved profitability.

Advertisement

The company’s strategic emphasis on its metering business has played a crucial role in this growth, making a substantial contribution to its robust quarterly performance.

In the last fiscal, net profit rose 296.67% to Rs 298.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales climbed 103.40% to Rs 2442.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1200.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Genus Power is primarily engaged in manufacturing/providing metering and metering solutions and undertaking engineering, construction and contracts on a turnkey basis. The company operates through two segments: Metering business and Strategic investment activity. etc.