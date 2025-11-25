Multibagger power stock in news on Rs 276-crore order win from Adani Energy Solutions 

Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure are in news today after the firm said it has received a letter of intent from Adani Energy Solutions Limited for supply of 7,668 KM AL-59 Zebra Conductor for Khavda Project worth Rs 276 crore.

"Our company has received a letter of intent from Adani Energy Solutions Limited for Supply of 7,668 KM AL-59 Zebra Conductor for Khavda Project worth Rs. 276,05,92,602/- (Rupees Two Hundred Seventy-Six Crores Five Lakhs Ninety-Two Thousand Six Hundred two only) excluding tax," said the power transmission.

Diamond Power stock has gained 1327% in two years and risen 73,663% in three years. The multibagger stock has gained 48% in six months.

Diamond Power shares closed 3.18% lower at Rs 140.15 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 144.75. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7385.50.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,7.72 crore from Rs 4 crore on a year-over-year basis. The company's board also approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and issued a Rs 173.00 crore corporate guarantee for a subsidiary's term loan.

Diamond Power's revenue rose 75% to Rs 438.33 crore in revenue for the second quarter of FY26 against Rs 250.3 crore for the same period in FY25. It rose 45.22 percent compared to Rs 301.82 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA in Q2 FY26 rose 48.58% to Rs 45.92 crore in the last quarter from Rs 30.91 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA rose 251.90 percent from Rs 13.04 crore in Q2 FY25.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing of cables and conductors.