Multibagger power stock slips 9% on 'disappointing' Q1 earnings, top loser on BSE  

Shares of Triveni Turbine tanked nearly 9% in early deals on Tuesday after the firm announced its Q1 earnings. The multibagger stock fell 8.69% to Rs 540.70 against the previous close of Rs 592.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 17,513 crore. It was the top loser on BSE in early deals

Triveni Turbine reported a 19% fall in Q1 net profit to Rs 644 crore against Rs 804 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue too fell 20% to Rs 3713 crore in Q1 against Rs 4,633 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company logged a quarterly order booking of Rs 536 crore during Q1 FY 26, a decline of 16% y-o-y.

EBITDA fell 17% to Rs 95.8 crore in Q1 against Rs 115 crore in Q1 FY 25. However, EBITDA margins rose 100 bps to 25.8% in Q1 FY26 against 24.8% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Triveni Turbine stock has delivered 189% percent returns in the last three years and risen 755% in five years.

Dhruv M. Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Turbine Limited defined the Q1 performance as 'disappointing' and said, “Performance in the quarter gone by was disappointing largely on account of deferment of dispatches and orders to coming quarters. Several international customers were reluctant to travel amid geopolitical uncertainties due to India-Pakistan and Israel-Iran tensions, resulting in postponement of inspections delaying the dispatches and revenue recognition. While we were anticipating performance to be back-ended and had indicated lumpy growth in the financial year, the quarter’s performance fell short of our expectations and proved to be more challenging. Despite this, concerted efforts are being made to realign operations and we are confident that on an annualized basis i.e. for the financial year FY 26, the Company can maintain its growth trajectory."

The company expressed optimism on the future growth outlook and said," As a globally trusted energy innovator, Triveni Turbines, is well-positioned to sustain healthy performance in the near-term after delivering a strong performance yet again in FY 25. This outlook is supported by a robust order backlog in API and IPG (Industrial Power Generation) turbine segments, as well as market expansion in high-potential regions such as USA. A robust domestic supply chain further enhances competitiveness and ensures business continuity."

Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) a focused, growing and market-leading corporation having core competency in the area of industrial heat & power solutions and decentralized steam-based renewable turbines up to 100 MW size.