Multibagger PSU stock declares first dividend & record date; shares down 60% from peak

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) opened lower on Friday, tracking the weakness in the broader markets, even as the state-run shadow lender announced interim dividend and record date for the same for the financial year 2025-26.

"The company board of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) in its meeting held on March 25, 2026, inter-alia, considered and declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share, or 6 per cent, on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the FY 2025-26," it said in the exchange filing.

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The record date for the said interim dividend is fixed as Thursday, April 02, 2026, for reckoning eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of payment of interim dividend, it said in the filing further. The said interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days of declaration of dividend. However, the said dividend is subject to deduction of tax-deducted as source (TDS).

Shares of IREDA dropped more than 1.1 per cent on Friday to Rs 117.85, commanding a market capitalization of Rs 33,200 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 119.20 on Wednesday. The stock is down 37 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 186.55, hit in June 2025. However, it recently tested its 52-week low of Rs 110 on March 23, 2026.

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Listed in November 2023, it is the first dividend announcement by IREDA. The company has not announced any dividend, bonus or split prior to this. Government of India, through Ministry of Renewable Energy, owned 71.76 per cent stake in IREDA as of December 31, 2025. Nearly 25.50 lakh retail investors owned more than 22.31 per cent stake in this PSU stock.

Shares of IREDA are down more than 15 per cent in 2026 so far, while it has dropped nearly 30 per cent in the last one year. From its all time high around Rs 290, hit in July 2024, IREDA has wiped out nearly 60 per cent of investors wealth so far.

To recall, shares of IREDA raised Rs 2,150 crore from its IPO in November 2023, by selling its shares for Rs 32 apeice with a lot size of 460 equity shares. The stock zoomed more than 800 per cent as of July 2024 but despite the correction since then, the stock has delivered a strong 270 per cent return to the investors from its IPO price.