Jupiter Wagons stock gains on Rs 242-crore order win, check details 

Shares of Jupiter Wagons gained in early deals on Monday after the railway wagons firm said it has won a contract valued at Rs 242.41 crore for the manufacturing and supply of 583 specialised wagons. The contract further strengthens Jupiter Wagons’ position in the market and highlights its capabilities in catering to large-scale, specialised projects.

In the current session, Jupiter Wagons shares hit an intraday high of Rs 337.60, rising 1.67% against the previous close of Rs 14,169 crore on BSE. Total 0.32 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.05 crore on BSE today. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,169 crore.

The railway sector stock rallied 434% in three years and zoomed 2432.45% in five years. However,the railway stock slipped 39.39% in a year and lost 34% in 2025.

"Jupiter Wagons Ltd. (JWL), a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions encompassing rail, road, and marine transportation, has bagged an order worth INR 242.41 crore from GATX India Private Limited, the largest private railcar lessor in the country, for the manufacturing and supply of 583 specialised wagons," said Jupiter Wagons.

The contract includes a combination of BLSS, ACT2, BOXNHL, along with BVCM wagons, purpose-built for the efficient transport of bulk commodities, passenger vehicle (SUVs) and containerised freight. These wagons are engineered for high-capacity, long-distance operations and are aligned with the evolving requirements of India’s freight logistics infrastructure. Their robust design and operational efficiency are expected to significantly enhance cargo handling capabilities for GATX and its clients.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing of railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components and castings in India. The company's integrated facilities are engaged in the manufacture of railway wagons, high-speed bogies and railway castings.