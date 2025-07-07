Multibagger railway stock has slowed down in a year; here's what analysts say

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) have delivered negative returns in a year, slowing the pace of the multibagger stock which clocked four-digit returns in the long term. RVNL stock slipped 21% in a year and fell 9.20% in a month. In period up to six months, the stock is down 7%.

On the other hand, RVNL stock has risen 220% in two years and gained 1194% in three years.

In the current session, RVNL stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 389.35. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 81,221 crore.

The multibagger railway stock hit a record high of Rs 647 on July 15, 2024. It has slipped 40% from that peak.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Porfolio said, "RVNL has been consolidating in a narrow range of Rs 405–380 over the past 15 trading sessions, indicating indecision among market participants. On the broader daily chart, the stock continues to face resistance near a falling trend line, which has capped multiple upside attempts since July 2024. A breakout above Rs 405, accompanied by strong volumes, would signal a potential trend reversal and could pave the way for an upside move towards Rs 440, where the next significant resistance lies. On the downside, immediate support is placed at Rs 380."

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "RVNL stock price is bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 399. A Daily close below the support of rS 384 could lead to a target of Rs 357 in the near term."

The firm reported a 4% fall in net profit year-on-year to Rs 459 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 478.4 crore.

Revenue from operations also slipped 4.3% to Rs 6,426.9 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 6,714 crore in the corresponding quarter of the prior fiscal year.

RVNL acts as the construction branch of the Ministry of Railways, dedicated to executing high-priority transportation infrastructure projects throughout India. The PSU has been instrumental in accelerating railway modernization and capacity enhancement efforts.