Multibagger railway stock in focus today on Rs 430-crore order win 

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems are in focus on Monday after the consortium of Titagarh Rail and Titagarh Firema S.p.A, associate company, has received an order worth Rs 430 crore.

Titagarh Rail stock slipped 0.30% to Rs 938.85 on Friday. Titagarh Rail Systems market cap fell to Rs 12,606 crore.

Advertisement

Total 3.86 lakh shares of the multibagger stock changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 36.76 crore. However, Titagarh Rail stock has risen 842% in three years and zoomed 2544% in five years.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1896.50 on June 27, 2024.

Titagarh Rail stock has a one-year beta of 1.38, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 60, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

"We wish to inform you that the Consortium of Titagarh Rail System Limited and Titagarh Firema S.p.A, associate company, has received Letter of Approval for “Supply of 12 additional trainsets as quantity variation under clause A.6 of Contract No: P1/RS-01/2018: Design, Manufacture, Supply, Testing, and Commissioning of passenger Rolling Stock (Electrical Multiple Units) and Training of Personnel for Pune Metro Rail Project” from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The order value is about INR 430.53 Crores," said Titagarh.

Advertisement

The execution is scheduled to be completed within 30 months.

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.