Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Multibagger railway stock in focus today on Rs 430-crore order win 

Multibagger railway stock in focus today on Rs 430-crore order win 

The multibagger stock slipped 0.30% to Rs 938.85 on Friday. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 12,606 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 30, 2025 9:00 AM IST
Multibagger railway stock in focus today on Rs 430-crore order win Titagarh Rail stock has risen 842% in three years and zoomed 2544% in five years. 

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems are in focus on Monday after the consortium of Titagarh Rail and Titagarh Firema S.p.A, associate company, has received an order worth Rs 430 crore. 

Titagarh Rail stock slipped 0.30% to Rs 938.85 on Friday. Titagarh Rail Systems market cap fell to Rs 12,606 crore.

Advertisement

Total 3.86 lakh shares of the multibagger stock changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 36.76 crore. However, Titagarh Rail stock has risen 842% in three years and zoomed 2544% in five years. 

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 1896.50 on June 27, 2024. 

Titagarh Rail stock has a one-year beta of 1.38, indicating very high volatility during the period.    

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 60, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. 

"We wish to inform you that the Consortium of Titagarh Rail System Limited and Titagarh Firema S.p.A, associate company, has received Letter of Approval for “Supply of 12 additional trainsets as quantity variation under clause A.6 of Contract No: P1/RS-01/2018: Design, Manufacture, Supply, Testing, and Commissioning of passenger Rolling Stock (Electrical Multiple Units) and Training of Personnel for Pune Metro Rail Project” from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The order value is about INR 430.53 Crores," said Titagarh. 

Advertisement

The execution is scheduled to be completed within 30 months. 

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 30, 2025 9:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today