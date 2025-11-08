Multibagger shares under Rs 200: 5 stocks that surged over 1,000% in 2025

Domestic equity benchmarks have delivered modest gains so far in 2025, with the Nifty 50 up 7 per cent and the BSE Sensex advancing 6 per cent. The broader BSE 100 rose 6 per cent. However, these steady benchmark returns pale in comparison to a handful of small-cap counters that have delivered astronomical gains—some soaring over 1,000 per cent and creating massive wealth for investors.

Here are five such multibagger stocks, all trading under Rs 200.

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd

Topping the list is Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd, which has skyrocketed 3,459 per cent this year, surging from Rs 2.92 to Rs 103.95. On Friday, the stock closed 1.99 per cent higher. The company is primarily engaged in trading various goods, and while no clear trigger has been identified, the reason for the stock’s meteoric rise is unknown.

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd, a small construction materials maker, has rallied 2,184 per cent so far in 2025, jumping from Rs 3.46 to Rs 79.06. The company produces cement, concrete, and related products for domestic markets and currently commands a market capitalisation of Rs 71 crore. The stock ended 5 per cent lower on Friday.

Elitecon International Ltd

Elitecon International Ltd has surged 1,490 per cent this year, climbing from Rs 10.37 to Rs 164.95. The company manufactures and trades tobacco and cigarette products. On Friday, shares slipped 3.48 per cent. The company recently announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.05 per share and fixed November 12, 2025, as the record date.

iStreet Network Ltd

Among tech names, iStreet Network Ltd has rallied 1,424 per cent in 2025 so far, with its stock soaring from Rs 4.07 to Rs 62.03. The company operates in the IT services space, focusing on Artificial Intelligence, e-commerce, and IT product distribution. Shares gained 4.99 per cent on Friday, extending the week’s strong momentum.

Arunis Abode Ltd

Rounding off the list is Arunis Abode Ltd, which has posted a 1,197 per cent surge this year, with its stock jumping from Rs 7.81 to Rs 101.33. The company, engaged in real estate development and construction projects in India and abroad, holds a market cap of Rs 516 crore. The stock ended 4.44 per cent higher on Friday.

