Multibagger stock: Dolly Khanna, Mukul Agrawal scrip to turn ex-dividend on September 17

Shares of Prakash Industries Ltd, a key player in the steel sector, have surged nearly 300 per cent over the past five years, climbing from Rs 42.50 to Rs 169.64. The stock is set to turn ex-dividend tomorrow, on September 17 and is part of the portfolios of renowned investors Dolly Khanna and Mukul Agrawal.

In a BSE filing, the company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each. The dividend will be subject to approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Wednesday, September 17, has been fixed as the record date.

According to BSE data, Dolly Khanna holds 40,56,674 shares (2.27 per cent), while Mukul Agrawal holds 30,83,177 shares (1.72 per cent) in Prakash Industries.

On Tuesday, shares of Prakash Industries rose 3.8 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 173.25 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 166.85. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 3,044 crore. The stock remains around 30 per cent higher than its 52-week low of Rs 132.50 and has gained 17 per cent over the past six months.

The stock trades at a PE ratio of 8.53 and a PB of 0.96, reflecting relatively attractive valuation metrics. Its Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.21 per cent.

On the technical front, the stock is above the 50-day SMA of Rs 167.2 and the 200-day SMA of Rs 163.5, showing the price comfortably trading above key moving averages. The RSI (55.1) and MFI (67.2) are in mid-range, while a one-year beta of 1.4 points to very high volatility.

Prakash Industries has steadily carved a niche as a producer of value-added steel products, focusing on forward and backward integration, which has helped it strengthen its foothold in the sector. Its diverse portfolio across mining, steel, and power has positioned it as a reliable pick for investors seeking growth in India’s industrial landscape.