Multibagger stock: Dolly Khanna raises stake in this steel major in Q2, more details 

Shares of Prakash Industries were trading on a flat note on Friday even as ace investor Dolly Khanna raised stake in the steel stock in the September 2025 quarter. Khanna owned 2.94% stake or 52.61 lakh shares in the multibagger stock at the end of September 2025 quarter. However, her stake in the June 2025 quarter stood at 2.27% or 40.56 lakh shares.

Meanwhile, share price of Prakash Industries was trading 0.30% higher at Rs 165.70 today compared to the previous close of Rs 165.20.

The stock opened higher at Rs 165.65 on BSE today. The metal stock has delivered multibagger returns of 214% in three years and gained 542% in 10 years.

It has lost 2.44% in last one year but gained 5% since the beginning of this year.

Prakash Industries stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. The relative strength index (RSI) of Prakash Industries stands at 48.8. Prakash Industries shares are trading lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day but higher than the 5 day, 30 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Prakash Industries is engaged in the production of ferro alloys, MS TMT/MS coil and allied products, HB Wire Rod, and PVC Pipe and Sockets. The company's segments include power, steel and PVC pipe. the company's product range includes sponge iron, power, wire rod, thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars and rigid polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes.

Its plants are located in Champa, District Janjgir-Champa, and Raipur in Chhattisgarh.