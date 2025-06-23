Multibagger stock gains 31% from 52-week low & brokerages see more upside 

Shares of Inox Wind have gained 31% from their 52 week low in a year. The multibagger stock rose to an intra day high of Rs 170.15 in the current session. On January 28, 2025, Inox Wind shares slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 130.20 on BSE.

The multibagger stock looks weak in the short term with the share falling 9% in six months and over 8% in two weeks.

However, the green energy stock surged 345% in two years and gained 732% in three years. Inox Wind stock reached a record high of Rs 262.10 on September 23, 2024.



In the current session, the multibagger stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 169.05 against the previous close of Rs 170.50 on BSE. Market cap of Inox Wind stood at Rs 22,040 crore on BSE. Total 1.21 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.04 crore on BSE.

Inox Wind shares have a beta of 1.84, indicating high volatility in a year. The green energy stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Axis Securities has a price target of Rs 187 in a year.

The company has execution guidance of 1,200 and 2,000 MW for FY26 and FY27, respectively. Amid strong sector tailwinds and its improved execution capability, the brokerage sees upside risk to the 1,200 MW execution guidance for FY26. "We believe that the pick-up in execution capabilities, along with the recent correction in the stock, provides a good entry point at current levels. We recommend a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 187/share, implying an upside of 10% from the CMP," said Axis Securities.

Brokerage Anand Rathi sees the stock at Rs 199 in a year.

"After a long consolidation, finally Inox Wind has managed to confirm a breakout above Rs 177 mark. There is a strong base of double bottom formation around Rs 140 zone. Price action is supported with a major range shift in daily RSI. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock between Rs 179 - Rs 175 with a stop loss of Rs 166 for an upside target of Rs 199," said the brokerage.

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. IWL is a part of the US$ 12 BN INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.