Multibagger stock hits 52-week high for second straight session, crosses Rs 300 mark; here's why

Shares of BGR Energy Systems hit their 52-week high for the second straight session on Wednesday after the firm said its bank loans have been taken over by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). The company said its long-term, short-term debt and unlisted debt securities stands at zero as on 30.09.2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

BGR Energy Systems shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 304.80 on Wednesday. Market cap of the multibagger stock rose to Rs 2199 crore.

In the previous session, the stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 290.30 and closed at the same level.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BGR Energy Systems stock stands at 74.9, signaling the stock is overbought on technical charts. BGR Energy Systems shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of BGR Energy Systems have gained 510 per cent in a year and risen 290.57 per cent in six months.

Advertisement

Under the head, Loans/revolving facilities like cash credit from banks / financial institutions, the firm said Total amount outstanding as on 30.09.2025 was not ascertainable due to takeover of Bank loans by National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) on 30.09.2025.

Of the total amount outstanding, amount of default as on 30.09.2025 was NIL, it added.

The company manufactures and sells On-line Condenser Tube Cleaning Systems, Debris Filters and Rubber Cleaning Balls used in Thermal and Nuclear Power Plants.