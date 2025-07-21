Multibagger stock hits record high: Record date for bonus issue, first ever stock split announced 

Shares of multibagger GTV Engineering hit upper circuit in early deals on Monday after the industrial products firm announced record for stock split and bonus shares. The record date for the first ever stock split is July 28. The record date for the bonus share issue has also been fixed at July 28.

The stock hit an upper circuit of 5% to a record high Rs 1309.15 against the previous close of Rs 1246.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 408.96 crore.

In its board meeting in June, the board of GTV Engineering cleared a stock split in a ratio of 1:5, meaning each existing equity share of Rs 10 face value will be split into five equity shares of Rs 2 each.

"Sub-division/split of each equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/-(Rupees Two only) each, fully paid-up." The company stated in an exchange filing.

The record date for the stock split has been announced for July 28.

GTV Engineering has also declared a bonus share for its shareholders. The company announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1, offering two bonus shares for every one share held by eligible shareholders.

"Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., 2 (two) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each for every 1 (one) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each." the exchange filing read.

The stock has jumped about 191% in a year and gained 268% in two years. GTV Engineering shares have risen more than 6845% in the last five years.

Earlier this year, GTV Engineering also declared its first-ever dividend of 0.50 per share with the record date in February 2025.