Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after Vijay Kedia buys stake

Shares of Advait Energy hit an upper circuit of 20% in early deals today after ace investor Vijay Kedia, acquired a stake worth Rs 17 crore in the smallcap company listed on the BSE with a market capitalisation of Rs 1,800 crore. The multibagger stock zoomed 20% to Rs 1996 in early deals today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2051 crore on BSE. The power stock has gained 554% in two years and risen 2017% in three years. Amid the current rally, the relative strength index (RSI) of Advait Energy stands at 64.9, signaling it is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

In recent market activity, Advait Energy's shares have surged by 34% over the past month, a stark contrast to the flat trading of the BSE Sensex during the same period. However, the stock remains 7% lower over a one-year span. The company reported a significant 58% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 11.4 crore for Q4FY25, compared to Rs 7.2 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations also saw a remarkable 225% year-on-year growth, rising to Rs 198 crore. This impressive financial performance highlights the company's robust growth trajectory and operational efficiency.

Kedia's portfolio, which includes holdings in companies such as Sudarshan Chemical and Tejas Networks, is closely watched by market participants. With his recent investment in Advait Energy, there is renewed interest in the company's future performance and strategic direction. As the firm continues to leverage its capabilities in both traditional and renewable energy sectors, market analysts are keenly observing its next moves. The potential for further expansion and innovation in renewable energy solutions makes Advait a company to watch.

Advait Energy, based in Ahmedabad, offers solutions for power transmission, substation, and telecommunication infrastructure. The company expanded into renewable energy in 2023, diversifying its operations. Founded in 2009, Advait specialises in services such as stringing tools, ACS wire manufacturing, and green energy projects. The firm's commitment to innovation and sustainable solutions has positioned it as a key player in the energy sector.