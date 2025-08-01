Multibagger stock with 10,787% returns in focus today, here's why 

Shares of KPI Green Energy are in news on Friday after the firm announced its board would consider and approve earnings for the June quarter on August 5. The board will also consider its first interim dividend and raise Rs 700 crore via Green Bonds. KPI Green Energy shares ended on a flat note at Rs 512.80 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 515.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,119 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The multibagger stock has risen 570% in three years and gained 10,787% in five years.

A total of 1.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.98 crore on BSE. The stock hit a record high of Rs 744.37 on August 12, 2024 and a fell to 52-week low of Rs 312.95 on January 29, 2025.

"We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 05, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to transact the following matters:

1. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025;

Advertisement

2. To consider and recommend first Interim Dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company, for the financial year 2025-26;

3. Raising funds through issuance of non-convertible certified “GREEN BONDS” or any other form of non-convertible debentures at one or more times in one or more series or tranches on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount up to Rs 700 Crores (Indian Rupees Seven Hundred Crores) (“Debentures”), subject to the prevailing market conditions," said the firm.

"In the event of dividend being declared by the Board of Directors, the record date for the same pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations shall be August 11, 2025," it added.

KPI Green Energy is a solar power generating company focused on providing solar power both as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) under the brand name of `Solarism' and as service provider to Captive Power Producer (CPP) customers.