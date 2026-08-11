Multibagger stock: Lumax Auto shares soar 20% to hit record high today; here's why

Multibagger stock Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd rallied 20 per cent in Tuesday's trade, taking its recent rise to 110 per cent from 52-week low levels. The stock gained as the maker of automotive components reported 83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in PAT before minority interest at Rs 99 crore compared with Rs 54 crore in the year-ago quarter. Lumax attributed the rise in bottom line "technologically-led operational excellence" and improving asset turns and utilisations.
Thanks to a scale-up across core product categories, increasing wallet share with OEMs and premiumization-led value enhancement, Lumax said its revenue for the quarter jumped 33 per cent YoY for the quarter to Rs 1,364 crore from Rs 1,026 crore YoY. Ebitda rose 51 per cent YoY to Rs 205 crore on the back of operational efficiencies, cost optimization and a favorable product mix; while margin for the quarter expanded to 15.1 per cent from 13.2 per cent.