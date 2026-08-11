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Multibagger stock: Lumax Auto shares soar 20% to hit record high today; here's why

Multibagger stock: Lumax Auto shares soar 20% to hit record high today; here's why

Thanks to a scale-up across core product categories, increasing wallet share with OEMs and premiumization-led value enhancement, Lumax said its revenue for Q1 jumped 33 per cent YoY for the quarter to Rs 1,364 crore.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 1:59 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Lumax Auto shares soar 20% to hit record high today; here's whyLumax Auto: The ongoing premiumization of vehicles, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing content per vehicle continue to create significant opportunities.

Multibagger stock Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd rallied 20 per cent in Tuesday's trade, taking its recent rise to 110 per cent from 52-week low levels. The stock gained as the maker of automotive components reported 83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in PAT before minority interest at Rs 99 crore compared with Rs 54 crore in the year-ago quarter. Lumax attributed the rise in bottom line "technologically-led operational excellence" and improving asset turns and utilisations.

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Thanks to a scale-up across core product categories, increasing wallet share with OEMs and premiumization-led value enhancement, Lumax said its revenue for the quarter jumped 33 per cent YoY for the quarter to Rs 1,364 crore from Rs 1,026 crore YoY. Ebitda rose 51 per cent YoY to Rs 205 crore on the back of operational efficiencies, cost optimization and a favorable product mix; while margin for the quarter expanded to 15.1 per cent from 13.2 per cent.

With the fresh round of rally, Lumax shares are up 110 per cent from their 52-week low level of Rs 991 hit a year-ago. 
 
Anmol Jain, Managing Director at Lumax Auto Technologies said the automotive industry has delivered a strong start to FY27, with production witnessing healthy growth of 22 per cent YoY with all major vehicle segments reporting good traction.

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The ongoing premiumization of vehicles, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing content per vehicle continue to create significant opportunities for auto component manufacturers, supporting both volume and value growth, Jain said.

"At Lumax, we remain focused on staying ahead of industry trends through continuous innovation and the development of technologically advanced products. We are committed to strengthening our wallet share with existing customers, expanding our presence across new vehicle platforms, adding new customers across geographies and further enhance our product portfolio. These strategic initiatives position us well to sustain our growth trajectory while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” Jain said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 1:55 PM IST
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