Multibagger stock: Lumax Auto shares soar 20% to hit record high today; here's why

With the fresh round of rally, Lumax shares are up 110 per cent from their 52-week low level of Rs 991 hit a year-ago.



Anmol Jain, Managing Director at Lumax Auto Technologies said the automotive industry has delivered a strong start to FY27, with production witnessing healthy growth of 22 per cent YoY with all major vehicle segments reporting good traction.

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The ongoing premiumization of vehicles, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing content per vehicle continue to create significant opportunities for auto component manufacturers, supporting both volume and value growth, Jain said.

"At Lumax, we remain focused on staying ahead of industry trends through continuous innovation and the development of technologically advanced products. We are committed to strengthening our wallet share with existing customers, expanding our presence across new vehicle platforms, adding new customers across geographies and further enhance our product portfolio. These strategic initiatives position us well to sustain our growth trajectory while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” Jain said.