6,350% returns in three years: Penny stock hits record high, market cap above Rs 500 cr

Shares of Avance Technologies hit their record high on Tuesday. The penny stock with 6,350% returns in three years rose 2% to a high of Rs 2.58 on BSE today. Market cap of the multibagger stood at Rs 511.33 crore. In comparison, the Sensex could rise 41.5% in three years.

The software products stock climbed 248% in three months and risen 297% in six months. The IT stock gained 821% in two years.

The multibagger stock is strongly overbought on charts with a RSI of 99.7. The share trades higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

The stock has lost 4.34% in one month and 11.34% in a week. During the same period, Sensex gained 7.42% and 4.34%, respectively.

In terms of financials, the company reported a profit of Rs 54.13 lakh in the June quarter rising 35% from Rs 40.02 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. Howver, the company reported a net loss of Rs 37.80 lakh in the quarter ended March 2025.

Total revenue from operations climbed 496% to Rs 25.21 crore in Q1 from Rs 4.23 crore, year-on-year (YoY). The company’s revenue in the March 2025 quarter came at Rs 13.21 crore.

The stock has been placed under the Stage 2 of Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) mechanism. Under stage two, the trade settlement is done with a reduced price band of 2%.

Trades for this software products stock are carried out under the periodic call auction.

Periodic call auction is a special trading mechanism where scrips are traded in scheduled auction sessions instead of continuous trading throughout the day. SEBI introduced periodic call auctions to reduce volatility in illiquid stocks.

Avance Technologies designs and develops software solutions. The Company offers a platform to provides mobile marketing, subscriber management, call conferencing, and web integration solutions.