Shares of Polycab India hit their record high amid a rally in the broader market on Friday. The multibagger wire stock reached a record high of Rs 7,788 in the current session. It rose 2% intra day to Rs 7788 in the afternoon session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.16 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Total 9075 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.02 crore on BSE.

The multibagger stock has gained 195% in three years and risen 851% in five years.

Polycab India has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, Polycab India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The FMEG stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, indicates its RSI at 65.4.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 7550 and resistance at Rs 7800. A decisive move above the Rs 7800 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 8000. The expected trading range will be between Rs 7500-8000 for the short-term."

Advertisement

Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 8,750 on the stock with a buy call.

According to the brokerage, participants in the cables & wires (C&W) industry indicate a continued robust demand momentum. The growth is driven by the power sector, infrastructure investments, emerging segments such as EVs and data centers, and an improving real estate demand.

According to YES Securities, the stock should be bought on every correction.

The brokerage has an ADD rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 8,070 valuing the company at 40x.

Brokerage Anand Rathi has a price target of Rs 7,948 with a buy rating.

Premiumization and a standout quarter (Q1) for solar products strengthened the FMEG performance. Polycab is well-set to capitalise on structural demand tailwinds, focusing on domestic markets and scaling up exports, said Anand Rathi.

Advertisement

Polycab India Limited is the country's largest manufacturer of wires and cables. The company's business operations span across India through 23 manufacturing facilities, 15 plus offices and 25 plus warehouses.