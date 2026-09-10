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Multibagger stock rallies 7% after JM's 'Buy' rating; here's share price target

Multibagger stock rallies 7% after JM's 'Buy' rating; here's share price target

JM said the company is transitioning its specialty chemicals portfolio away from base products such as methyl paraben and salicylic acid towards higher-growth and high-value applications.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 12:36 PM IST
Multibagger stock rallies 7% after JM's 'Buy' rating; here's share price targetJM Financial said Acutaas has four new CDMO molecules in its portfolio across cardiovascular and oncology, each with revenue potential of Rs 50-100 crore.

Multibagger stock Acutaas Chemicals Ltd surged 7 per cent in Thursday's trade as JM Financial resumed coverage with a 'Buy' from 'Add' earlier, suggesting a potential 17 per cent upside for the stock. JM Financial, which suggested a price target of Rs 3,800 on Acutaas Chemicals, expects the company to deliver sustained earnings growth driven by a strong 28 per cent growth in the CDMO business over FY26–30, compounded annually, and incremental contribution from newer businesses such as electrolyte additives, semiconductors and electronic chemicals.

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The multibagger stock rose 6.73 per cent to hit a high Rs 3,451.05 apiece, taking its one-year rise to Rs 136.51 apiece.
 
JM said Acutaas is transitioning its Specialty Chemicals portfolio away from base products such as methyl paraben and salicylic acid towards higher-growth, high-value applications such as electrolyte additives, semiconductor chemicals and electronic chemicals.

"Electrolyte additives could address a 150,000 MTPA global market by CY30E. Acutaas has already contracted its VC/FEC capacities, which, combined with two more additives, is expected to generate Rs 400 crore in revenue by FY30E. In semiconductors, BFC and Indichem provide exposure to high-margin photoresist chemicals with revenue expected to rise in tandem with ramp up of the Korean facility," JM said.

Despite the gradual phase-out of low margin specialty chemicals business, JM expects overall the segment revenue to increase from Rs 170 crore in FY26 to Rs 730 crore by FY30, implying 45 per cent CAGR), largely driven by electrolyte additives and semiconductor chemicals with a better margin profile.

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JM Financial said Acutaas has four new CDMO molecules in its portfolio across cardiovascular and oncology, each with revenue potential of Rs 50-100 crore. It expects revenue from these four molecules to scale up to Rs 320 crore by FY30.

"In legacy pharma intermediates, Pfizer’s Apixaban is expected to go off-patent in November 2026. Assuming Pfizer retains 20 per cent market share, we estimate an addressable opportunity of Rs 440 crore for Acutaas. With the portfolio rejig largely complete, Apixaban intermediates sales should drive recovery in the legacy pharma business, which we estimate would grow at a 12 per cent CAGR over FY26–30E to Rs 880 crore," JM said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 12:26 PM IST
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