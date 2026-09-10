Multibagger stock rallies 7% after JM's 'Buy' rating; here's share price target

Multibagger stock Acutaas Chemicals Ltd surged 7 per cent in Thursday's trade as JM Financial resumed coverage with a 'Buy' from 'Add' earlier, suggesting a potential 17 per cent upside for the stock. JM Financial, which suggested a price target of Rs 3,800 on Acutaas Chemicals, expects the company to deliver sustained earnings growth driven by a strong 28 per cent growth in the CDMO business over FY26–30, compounded annually, and incremental contribution from newer businesses such as electrolyte additives, semiconductors and electronic chemicals.
The multibagger stock rose 6.73 per cent to hit a high Rs 3,451.05 apiece, taking its one-year rise to Rs 136.51 apiece.
JM said Acutaas is transitioning its Specialty Chemicals portfolio away from base products such as methyl paraben and salicylic acid towards higher-growth, high-value applications such as electrolyte additives, semiconductor chemicals and electronic chemicals.