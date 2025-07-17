Multibagger stock rises as Mukul Agrawal picks stake in Q1; check previews & targets

Seasoned Dalal Street investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal has picked up a significant stake in Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services in the quarter ended in June 2025, the latest shareholding pattern of the company suggests. His name was missing in the key shareholders' list of the company for the three months ended on March 31, 2025.

According to the latest data filed with the exchanges, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal owned 11,00,000 equity shares, or 1.14 per cent stake, in the company as of June 30, 2025. However, his purchase price cannot be ascertained but his stake in the company is currently valued at Rs 68.75 crore as of prices on Thursday.

Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose nearly 3 per cent to Rs 625 during the session, with its total market capitalization close to Rs 6,000 crore. After a 20 per cent rise in the last one month, the stock is currently around 10 per cent below its 52-week high at Rs 692.85, hit in November 2024.

According to the latest shareholding pattern of the Yatharth Hospitals, promoters own 61.64 per cent stake in the company, while public shareholders own a remaining 38.36 per cent stake. Mutual funds and insurance companies cumulatively own 11.21 per cent stake, while more than 1.47 crore retail investors own 15.29 per cent stake, excluding Agarwal.

According to the latest data from Trendlyne, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal publicly holds 61 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 6,872.5 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

Shares of Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma Care Services were listed at the bourses around two year ago in August 2023, when the company raised a total of Rs 686.55 crore by selling its shares for Rs 300 apiece. The stock has surged nearly 110 per cent from those levels in two years.

Brokerage firms continue to remain positive on Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services and majority of them suggest buying the stock. However, their majority of the target prices are not very far. Phillip Capital has a target price of Rs 744 on the stock which suggests an upside of 19 per cent in the stock.

Choice Broking had a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640. "We project Yatharth to register a significant revenue growth of 32.9 per cent YoY, driven by an increase in elective surgeries during the quarter, a continuous focus on reducing the share of government business, and a better case mix. This will offset any potential decline in international patients," said Choice.

Revenues are expected to grow by 22.3 per cent YoY and 11.8 per cent QoQ to Rs 259.1 crore. Greater Noida and Noida are expected to grow by 16 per cent and 9 per cent YoY, respectively. Ebitda is expected to grow by 15.2 per cent YoY and 8.4 per cent QoQ to Rs 61.8 crore, with margins at 23.9 per cent. PAT is expected to remain steady at Rs 37.9 crore, said SMIFS, with a 'buy' tag.

Remaining bullish on the company’s long-term growth prospects, we maintain 'buy' on Yatharth Hospital with an unrevised short-term target price of Rs 675, valuing the stock at 29 times P/E of FY26E EPS of Rs22.9, said Ashika Institutional Equities. Nuvama has a target price of Rs 685 on Yatharth Hospitals.