Multibagger stock rises 5% on receipt of Kavach orders from Indian Railways

Shares of HBL Engineering rose 5% on Monday after the firm said it has secured a contract valued at Rs 132.95 crore from the south central railway for the deployment of the indigenously developed Kavach safety system. HBL Engineering stock gained 5% to Rs 619.75 against the previous close of Rs 590 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 16,777 crore. The multibagger stock climbed 320%, 589% and 4093% in two years, three years and five years, respectively. The multibagger stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with its RSI at 56.

HBL Engineering stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

HBL Engineering stock hit a record high of Rs 738.65 on December 16, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 404.30. It has gained 50% since then.

The stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with a beta of 1.48.

The company said south central railway has issued a letter of acceptance to HBL for the provision of the Kavach in Vijayawada-Ballarshah. The value of the contract is inclusive of the goods and services tax (GST).

The project involves the installation of the Kavach system across a total of 48 stations and 446 kilometre of track, and will also involve 10 locomotives in the given section. The project is to be completed within 18 months. HBL Engineering added that the total accumulated order book is Rs 3,998.38 crore.

In a separate development, the company said it has won a Rs 30.67 crore order to upgrade Kavach version 3.2 to version 4.0 over 350 kilometre in the Mudkhed- Manmad section. The contract has to be completed within 24 months, it said in an exchange filing, adding that the south central railway has issued letter of acceptances.

The Kavach system, an indigenously developed safety solution, is designed to enhance railway safety by preventing collisions and ensuring efficient train operations. This deployment is a testament to HBL Engineering's commitment to advancing railway infrastructure in India, aligning with the government's vision of modernising the railway network.

These contract wins are crucial for HBL Engineering as it aims to strengthen its foothold in the railway safety sector. The company’s initiative to enhance its portfolio with cutting-edge safety solutions reflects the industry's broader trend of modernising railway infrastructure. HBL Engineering's recent projects underscore its capability to manage complex assignments efficiently, potentially leading to further opportunities in the railway sector and enhancing stakeholder confidence. The company's strategic focus on innovation and quality positions it well for future growth and success in the competitive railway industry.