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Multibagger stock split: Pondy Oxides board announces record date 

Multibagger stock split: Pondy Oxides board announces record date 

Multibagger stock: Pondy Oxides stock ended flat at Rs 1427 in the previous session. The stock has risen 621% in three years and gained 1546% in five years.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026 8:40 AM IST
Multibagger stock split: Pondy Oxides board announces record date Pondy Oxides shares stand higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals are in focus today after the largest secondary lead manufacturer fixed record date for its stock split on July 21 July, 2026. Pondy Oxides stock ended flat at Rs 1427 in the previous session. The stock has risen 621% in three years and gained 1546% in five years.

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Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4356 crore. Total 0.14 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.94 crore. The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1618.60 on on May 14 this year. It has gained 59% form its 52 week low of Rs 903 hit on July 7 last year. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Pondy Oxides stands at 61.3, signaling the stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought territory. Pondy Oxides shares stand higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock split was announced in the ratio of 5:2. 

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This means that eligible shareholders will receive 5 equity shares of face value Rs. 2 each for every 2 existing equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each held on the record date.

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors through Circular Resolution, has fixed the Record date as Tuesday, 21 July 2026 for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of the Company for Sub-division / Split of the existing equity shares of the Company such that 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up be sub-divided into 5 (Five) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/­ (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects which was duly approved by the Shareholders through Postal Ballot on 02nd July 2026," said Pondy Oxides. 

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"Determining the eligibility of shareholders of the Company for Subdivision/Split of the existing equity 532626 Equity Tuesday, shares of the Company such that 2 (Two) equity shares 2pt July having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each POCL Shares 2026 fully paid-up be sub-divided into 5 (Five) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up," said the firm.  

The company previously executed a 2-for-1 split (face value from Rs 10 to Rs 5) on October 16, 2024. 

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals is engaged in converting scraps of various forms of Lead, Alumnium and Copper into Lead Metal, Aluminium Metal, Copper and its Alloys.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 8, 2026 8:40 AM IST
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