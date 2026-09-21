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Multibagger stock to buy: This recent debutant is up 140% in two months; analyst sees more upside

Multibagger stock to buy: This recent debutant is up 140% in two months; analyst sees more upside

INDOMIM1,161.45(10.00%)

Indo-MIM share price: HDFC Securities initiates coverage with a Buy rating and Rs 1,407 target, seeing 21% upside. Check key growth drivers.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 1:53 PM IST
Multibagger stock to buy: This recent debutant is up 140% in two months; analyst sees more upsideIndo-MIM raised Rs 3,812 crore from its IPO in late July 2026, when the company raised a total of Rs 485 apiece with a lot size of 30 equity shares.

Mutlibagger stock to buy: Recently listed stock Indo-MIM Ltd has delivered multibagger returns to the investors since its stock market debut in late July 2026. However, domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities remains positive on the counter and has expected more steam left in its initiating coverage report on the stock.

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HDFC Securities said that Indo-MIM is well placed to benefit from rising demand for high-precision engineering components. HDFC Securities said Indo-MIM is the world’s largest manufacturer of such components using metal injection moulding, with a market share of about 7 per cent in CY25. It cited client wallet share, high entry barriers and onsite presence as key moats for the company.

Indo-MIM’s capabilities span metal injection moulding, investment casting, precision machining, ceramic injection moulding and metal 3D printing, said HDFC. It added that humanoids, satellite internet, space travel, aerospace engineering, data centres and automation equipment for mobile lines could offer further growth options.

Shares of Indo-MIM surged hit an upper circuit of 10 per cent to Rs 1,163.60 on Monday, hitting its new all-time high. The stock had settled at Rs 1,057.85 on Friday. It has gained more than 17 per cent in the last two sessions. The stock has soared more than 66 per cent from its post listing low at Rs 701 on July 30, when the stock made its market debut.

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HDFC Securities said Indo-MIM could also benefit from ex-China supply chain shifts in US manufacturing and large US Department of Defence capital spending, including drone programmes. It said the company remains relatively insulated from tariff frictions because of its onsite manufacturing presence, though the pace of capacity addition will be key.

It said the company’s entrenched position in the US manufacturing innovation ecosystem has helped it gain leading market share with top US multinationals, making it a one-stop partner for global OEMs seeking complex, high-precision, miniaturised and mission-critical components. It initiated coverage on Indo-MIM with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,407, hinting at 21 per cent gains.

To recall, Indo-MIM raised Rs 3,812 crore from its IPO in late July 2026, when the company raised a total of Rs 485 apiece with a lot size of 30 equity shares. As of Monday's high, the stock has delivered a solid 140 per cent return to the investors from its IPO price in less than two months of its listing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 1:53 PM IST
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