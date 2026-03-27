Multibagger stock trading near 52-week low but brokerages see up to 43% upside-Target price

Multibagger stock in weak zone: Shares of Triveni Turbine are trading near their 52-week low amid a losing run for the last two years. Triveni Turbine stock shares slipped to their 52-week low of Rs 428.50 on March 23, 2026. However, the multibagger stock has slipped 18% in two years and 20.47% in a year. This year, the stock is down 17%.

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Earlier, the multibagger stock zoomed 339% in five years. Foreign Portfolio Investors owned a 23.6% stake in the firm at the end of December 2025 quarter.

The stock has strong fundamentals in terms of earnings. The company has clocked a revenue CAGR of 33.3% in three years and 27.2% in two years. Net profit grew at CAGR of 36.2% in two years and 31.7% in a year.

However, the stock could not keep pace with the earnings growth as investors reduced stake amid high valuations, US tariff concerns and the ongoing US-Iran war impacting investor sentiment.

In the current session session, Triveni Turbine stock fell 0.95% to Rs 447.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,233 crore. Total 2.96 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.48 crore.

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The stock is stuck in the bear grip. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 41, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

Triveni Turbine shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. This indicates the trend is negative for the stock.

Despite the current phase of bearish movement, brokerage Geojit believes that increasing demand for RE, energy efficiency, waste-to-energy (WtE), and decentralized power solutions continues to present substantial growth opportunities for Triveni Turbines.

The brokerage has a price target of Rs 535, an upside of 22% from the previous close.

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"With recent reductions in US tariffs, orders from the US market are expected to accelerate, while Middle East tensions remain a near-term concern for broadbased order finalization. We maintain Accumulate rating on TTL with a revised target price of Rs 535, based on a P/E of 33x (15% discount to its 5-year average) on FY28E EPS," said Geojit.

Another brokerage MNCL has a buy call on the stock, projecting a 43.5% upside from current levels.

MNCL expects the stock to hit a price target of Rs 630 in a year.

"Despite near-term overhang from the Middle East conflict, Triveni remains well-managed with a strong balance sheet and has meaningful recovery potential on normalisation. We are factoring in a 13% CAGR in revenue, EBITDA, and PAT over FY25–28E and believe that risk-reward remains favorable," said MNCL.

"Over the years, Triveni has grown by expanding its product portfolio mix, steadily scaling up highermargin aftermarket services, and aided by favorable end-user industry trends," the brokerage added.

Triveni Turbine Ltd specialises in providing steam turbine solutions for industrial captive and renewable power applications.