Multibagger stock under bear attack: Price targets, technicals, Q3 earnings & more 

Shares of Triveni Turbine are in a downtrend in the last one year. The multibagger stock has slipped 16% in a year and lost 10.55% in six months. Of the 16% losses in a year, more than half the losses (9.55%) were clocked in less than two months this year.

The weakness in the stock can be attributed to profitbooking after tepid Q3 earnings.

Triveni Turbine reported a flat profit in the last quarter. Net profit came at Rs 92.1 crore against Rs 92.4 crore a year ago. Revenue in the third quarter came at Rs 624 crore, rising 24% from Rs 503.4 crore in the year ago period.

Subsequently, brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has lowered its price target to Rs 585 against Rs 609 earlier. However, the brokerage has maintained its ‘Accumulate’ rating and valued the stock at a price to equity ratio of 37 times Sep’27E (38x Sep’27E earlier) factoring in finalisation and delivery delays.

The stock is trading at a P/E of 34.8x/30.0x on FY27/28E EPS. "We maintain our ‘Accumulate’ rating and value the stock at a PE of 37x Sep’27E (38x Sep’27E earlier) factoring in finalisation and delivery delays, arriving at a target price of Rs 585 (Rs 609 earlier)," said Prabhudas Lilladher Capital.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 43.5, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

However, the multibagger stock zoomed 390.41% in five years and 414% in ten years. The company is debt free with a debt to equity ratio of zero.

The multibagger stock is stuck in bear grip, indicates its simple moving averages. Triveni Turbine shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. This indicates the trend is negative for the stock.

In the current session, Triveni Turbine shares were flat at Rs 488.05 against the previous close of Rs 487.75

Triveni Turbine shares fell to a 52 week low of Rs 454.40 on January 21, 2026.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 15,522 crore. Total 0.15 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 74.14 lakh.

On the other hand, brokerage Motilal Oswal is bullish on the outlook of the stock. The brokerage has a buy call with a target price of Rs 615.

Export order inflows are still weak but are expected to recover by 4QFY26. The 9MFY26 order inflows dipped 9% YoY, which can result in revenue volatility for FY27.

"We expect profitability to be dependent on the revenue mix going forward. Triveni Turbine is also working on new products and initiatives, which will start yielding benefits in 1-2 years. To factor in lower inflows seen in 9MFY26, we cut our estimates by 5%/8% for FY27/28 and arrive at our revised target price of Rs 615, premised on 40 times March 28 estimates. We reiterate our BUY rating as we believe the company can ramp up sharply whenever demand revives," said the brokerage.

Triveni Turbine Ltd specialises in providing steam turbine solutions for industrial captive and renewable power applications.