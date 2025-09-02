Multibagger stock: Up 493% from Jan low, this microcap will turn ex-split today

Penny stock Bluegod Entertainment Ltd (formally known as Indra Industries), which climbed 493 per cent from January 30 low of Rs 5.62 to Rs 30.76 apiece, will turn ex-date for stock split today. Today is also the record date for the corporate action.

In an exchange filing on August 23, Bluegod Entertainment revised and fixed Tuesday, September 2, as record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders of the company for subdivision of every one equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up, split into 10 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each fully paid up, as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot on August 20th, 2025.

Bluegod Entertainment is a film production company, creating content in film making, TV and web shows, both fiction and non-fiction. As a production company, it plans and coordinates various aspects of film production, such as selecting the script; coordinating writing, directing, and editing; and arranging financing. It also handles budgeting, scheduling, scripting, hiring of the cast and crew, managing the film production itself, post-production and often, distribution and marketing. The company recently came out with rights issue.

Advertisement

Bluegod Entertainment this month entered into an agreement with Sudokoo Films Private Limited, whereby Sudokoo Films would undertake the engagement of actor Rajpal Yadav as the Brand Ambassador of the company for a period of one year, effective from August 6.

Established in 2010 as Indra Industries Ltd, the company was earlier a manufacturer and supplier of HDPE, PP and Packing Bags. It got listed on the BSE Limited (BSE) effective from June 5, 2015.

As per the industry requirements, it was earlier offering HDPE Fertilizer Bag, HDPE Bag, Laminated Woven Bag, HDPE Laminated Woven Bag, PP Woven Laminated Gusseted Bag and Gusseted Paper Bag. In addition to this, organization used to manufacture recycled paper bag, Bopp laminated PP bag, PP woven valve bag, woven sack bag and HDPE valve bag. It offered minimum order quantity as 50,000 bags. These bags were manufactured with quality assured paper and other required raw material. The company was also in the business activities of polymers, fertilizers.