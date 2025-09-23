Multibagger stock with high FII stake is down 39% from record high, can it recover?

Shares of Triveni Turbine have lost fizz in the short term. The multibagger stock, which zoomed 682% in five years, is down 29% in 2025. Shareholders face a loss of 11% in the last three months. In fact, the stock has slipped 39% from its record high of Rs 885 reached on November 26 last year.



Foreign Portfolio Investors owned a 25.44% stake in the firm at the end of June 2025 quarter.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has a price target of Rs 700 on the stock.

According to the brokerage, TTL expects to scale up its presence significantly in international markets, which is predictable from the surge of order booking and inquiry pipeline.

"Further, climate change mandate and focus on renewables in its key export markets will drive growth for its products. Hence, we retain our Buy on TTL with a PT of Rs. 700 and expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 21%/23% over FY2025-FY2027E," said the brokerage.

However, a slowdown in the domestic macroeconomic environment or weakness in international markets can

affect the business outlook and earnings growth, it added.

PL Capital has a price target of Rs 650 on the heavy equipment stock.

Its long-term prospects continue to remain strong due to 1) a healthy enquiry pipeline across markets, 2) growing share of higher margin exports & Aftermarket sales, 3) strong traction in both industrial & API drive turbines, and 4) a robust order book with strong inflows across businesses.

"The stock is trading at a P/E of 40.0x/32.6x on FY26/27E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY’ rating with a TP of Rs 650 (same as earlier), valuing the stock at a P/E of 40x Mar’27E (same as earlier)," said PL Capital.

In the current session, the stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 539.75 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 17,517 crore. Total 2363 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.77 lakh on BSE.

The stock is stuck in the bearish zone in the short term. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 52.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought and nor in the oversold zone. Triveni Turbine shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. This indicates the trend is mixed for the stock.

Triveni Turbine Ltd specializes in providing steam turbine solutions for industrial captive and renewable power applications.