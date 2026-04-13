Multibagger stock with revenue CAGR of 33% nears 52-week low; buy for 39% upside?

Shares of Triveni Turbine have approached their 52-week low falling over 11% in the last three months in line with high market volatility. The stock has slipped 32% from its 52 week high of Rs 675.40 reached on July 18, 2025. Despite the ongoing volatility, Triveni Turbine stock has delivered multibagger returns of 363% in five years and 379% in ten years.

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The stock clocked a revenue CAGR of 33% in three years and 36.2% net profit CAGR in two years.

In fact, Triveni Turbine firm reported a record revenue of Rs 624 crore, rising 24% from Rs 503.4 crore in the year ago period. Triveni Turbine reported a flat profit in the last quarter. Net profit came at Rs 92.1 crore against Rs 92.4 crore a year ago.

The multibagger stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 428.50 on March 23, 2026 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 675.40.

Brokerage Sharekhan has a price target of Rs 640 on the stock, an upside of 39% to the current level.

The brokerage is positive on the capital goods sector which it says is comfortably positioned, supported by – a strong order book providing healthy revenue visibility, robust balance sheet that aids capex, and favourable government policies.

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Triveni Turbine along with BEL, HAL, KOEL, Triveni Turbines, KEC International and Kalpataru Projects are among the preffered picks of the brokerage.

Another brokerage Geojit has a target price of Rs 535 on the stock. Assigning an accumulate call, the brokerage said, "The increasing demand for RE, energy efficiency, waste-to-energy (WtE), and decentralized power solutions continues to present substantial growth opportunities for Triveni Turbines. With recent reductions in US tariffs, orders from the US market are expected to accelerate, while Middle East tensions remain a near-term concern for broadbased order finalization."

In the current session, Triveni Turbine stock fell 0.72% to close at Rs 456.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,522 crore. Total 0.37 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 95.80 crore.

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The stock is stuck in the bearish zone in the short term. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 48.2, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

Triveni Turbine Ltd specialises in providing steam turbine solutions for industrial captive and renewable power applications.