Multibagger stock with zero debt is down 44% from record high; time to buy?

Shares of Triveni Turbine have fallen 44% from record high of Rs 885 reached on November 26, 2024. The multibagger stock is stuck in bear grip, indicates its simple moving averages. Triveni Turbine shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. This indicates the trend is negative for the stock.

The stock has slipped up to 14% in a year and lost 8% in a month. Triveni Turbine shares hit a 52 week low of Rs 454.40 on January 21, 2026. It is trading near the low in the current session.

Triveni Turbine stock fell over 2.5% to a low of Rs 492.80 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 15,827 crore. Total 0.19 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 95.80 crore.

The stock is stuck in the bearish zone in the short term. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 50.6, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

However, the multibagger stock zoomed 446% in five years. The company is debt free with a debt to equity ratio of zero.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal is bullish on the outlook of the stock. The brokerage has a buy call with a target price of Rs 615.

Export order inflows are still weak but are expected to recover by 4QFY26. The 9MFY26 order inflows dipped 9% YoY, which can result in revenue volatility for FY27.

"We expect profitability to be dependent on the revenue mix going forward. Triveni Turbine is also working on new products and initiatives, which will start yielding benefits in 1-2 years. To factor in lower inflows seen in 9MFY26, we cut our estimates by 5%/8% for FY27/28 and arrive at our revised target price of Rs 615, premised on 40 times March 28 estimates. We reiterate our BUY rating as we believe the company can ramp up sharply whenever demand revives," said the brokerage.

Triveni Turbine Ltd specialises in providing steam turbine solutions for industrial captive and renewable power applications.