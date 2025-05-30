Multibagger stocks: GRSE, Mazagon Dock, Paytm among 8 stocks doubling investor money in 1 year

Multibagger stocks: Defence PSUs Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), online payment platform One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd and Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among eight BSE 500 constituents that delivered 100-190 per cent returns in the past one year. The other three included Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.

Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd climbed 192 per cent Rs 2,380 from Rs 814.45 a piece last year. This company has investments in Welspun Corp, Prataap Snacks Ltd, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd, among others. The aggregate value of investments held by this NBFC was Rs 12,641 crore as on March 31, 2025. It also has credit business, which had a loan asset of loan assets of Rs 2,150 crore.



In the case of defence PSUs Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), the two stocks gained 128 per cent and 119 per cent, respectively, over the past one year.

Elara Securities suggested a 'Sell' on GRSE, given that its growth is likely to peak in FY27, and the stock has outperformed the Nifty by 90 per cent in the past three months against the index's rise of 9 per cent.

The order book of listed defence shipyards are likely to swell over three times in the next two years, Antique Stock Broking said in its latest defence note, as it maintained its 'Buy' ratings on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and GRSE.

In the case of Paytm, the stock has been in news after the company said it expects to turn PAT-positive by the next quarter. UBS suggested a 'Neutral' rating on Paytm with a 12-month price target of Rs 1,000. JM Financial said given the valuations and likely upside risks, it is keeping 'Buy' on Paytm with a March 2026 target of Rs 1,070. This stock is up 136 per cent to Rs 891.30 from Rs 377.50 apiece.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd shares jumped 109 per cent to Rs 394.45 from Rs 188.25 in the past one year. FY25 has been a transformational year for Firstsource Solutions , with revenue growth accelerating from single digits to mid-double digits, backed by superior execution.

"We reckon Firstsource Solutions shall sustain both growth and margins momentum, but current valuation leaves limited upside potential. We are tweaking FY26E/27E EPS by 2 per cent. We continue to value FSOL at 25x FY27E P/E with an unchanged target of Rs 350; retain ‘HOLD’," Nuvama said on April 28.

In the case of case of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd, the stock rose 106 per cent to Rs 1,412.55 from Rs 684.20 in the year-ago date.

"We assume Q1FY26 to be an eventful quarter with receipt of EC by end of May’25 along with commissioning of slurry pipeline, pellet and DRI facility. We have increased our FY26/FY27 revenue estimates by 3.5 per cent/2.4 per cent and EBITDA estimates by 1.9 per cent/2.4 per cent. We retain our Buy rating, with a target of Rs 1,570," Anand Rathi Research said on May 2.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd soared 116 per cent while Deepak Fertilisers zoomed 172 per cent during the same period.