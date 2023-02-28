Multibagger stocks: Rhetan TMT, Jayant Infratech among 2022 debutants that zoomed up to 590% from listing price

Data from AceEquity shows that 93 companies launched their initial public offers (IPOs) in 2022 to raise nearly Rs 57,000 crore. Notably, 2021 proved to be the best ever to date in terms of cumulative fundraising by way of IPOs. For the first time ever, more than Rs 1 lakh crore was raised in a single calendar year.

If you look at the performance of Indian equity benchmarks in 2022, Sensex gained 2,587 points or 4.44 per cent and Nifty climbed 751 points or 4.33 per cent. The markets were volatile amid recessionary fears, geo-political tensions, rupee depreciation and FIIs outflows.

However, among the 93 stocks that hit the Street in 2022, 6 stocks have delivered multibagger returns to their investors. These stocks have zoomed up to 590 per cent from their listing price.

Let's take a look at the best-performing debutants so far.

1) Rhetan TMT Ltd.

Listing price: Rs 70

Listing date: September 5, 2022

Latest price: Rs 484

Return: 591%

Rhetan TMT, which was listed on September 5, 2022, remained the top-performing IPO, with a return of over 590 per cent since listing. Recently, the company announced 11:4 bonus shares and a 1:10 stock split.

Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited is a company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat was incorporated on 26th January 1984. It is actively engaged in the manufacturing of TMT Bars confirming ISI Standards.

2) Jayant Infratech Ltd.

Listing price: Rs 76

Listing date: July 13, 2022

Latest price: Rs 382.35

Return: 403%

Jayant Infratech stock has delivered over 403 per cent return to its shareholders since listing. This company also announced a 2:1 bonus issue in January 2023.

Jayant Infratech's major work encompasses the electrification of new and existing Railway tracks. The services include the concept of commissioning Railway Infrastructure from design to energization.

3) Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd.

Listing price: Rs 27

Listing date: July 18, 2022

Latest price: Rs 102.10

Return: 278%

Shares of Veerkrupa Jewellers, an SME-listed smallcap jewellery company, have delivered over 278 per cent return to its shareholders since listing.

In February 2023, the company board considered and approved the issue of bonus shares in a 2:3 ratio. This means that all eligible shareholders will get two bonus shares for every three shares held by them as of the given record date, which will be announced later.

Along with this, Veerkrupa Jewellers' board has also approved the sub-division of equity shares in 1:10. It implies that every share of the company with a value of Rs 10 each will be divided into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Veerkrupa Jewellers is engaged in the jewellery business including the sale of silver, gold, studded and other jewellery products including diamond, platinum and other precious and semi-precious stones. The company has two showrooms in Narol and Naroda (Gujarat).

4) Containe Technologies Ltd.

Listing price: Rs 22

Listing date: September 30, 2022

Latest price: Rs 70.5

Return: 220%

Containe Technologies stock has zoomed over 220 per cent from the listing price of Rs 22. The company has a monthly installed production capacity of 30,000 Speed Limiting Device units and 30,000 Vehicle Location Tracking Device units.

5) Maruti Interior Products Ltd.

Listing price: Rs 68.5

Listing date: February 16, 2022

Latest price: Rs 174.30

Return: 154%

Shares of Maruti Interior Products have zoomed over 150 per cent since listing. The company is the manufacturer and exporter of high quality and durable range of Solid Base Vertical Storage, Solid Base Corner Storage, Solid Base Drawer Pull Outs, Kitchen Cabinets and Wire Base Midway Storage.

Recently, Asia Index Pvt Ltd said Maruti Interior Products would be removed from the S&P BSE IPO (initial public offering) index. Asia Index is a 50:50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and India's BSE.

6) Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd.

Listing price: Rs 335

Listing date: May 24, 2022

Latest price: Rs 719.80

Return: 115%

Lastly, Venus Pipes & Tubes stock has also managed to deliver over 115 per cent return to its shareholders since its listing. Experts believe that the stock may see further upside because of the expansion of product offerings by the pipe maker and favourable government policies.

Venus Pipes & Tubes is a manufacturer and exporter of stainless steel pipes and tubes, in two broad categories- seamless tubes and pipes; and welded tubes and pipes.

