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Multibagger Tata Group stock falls most in seven months; here's what analysts say 

Multibagger Tata Group stock falls most in seven months; here's what analysts say 

TATAINVEST685.60(4.56%)

Investors booked profit in the Tata Group firm today with the stock tumbling over 7% to Rs 665.75 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 34,635 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 2:56 PM IST
Multibagger Tata Group stock falls most in seven months; here's what analysts say Tata Investment shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 moving averages.

Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, fell the most in seven months, in the current trading session. Profitbooking in the Tata Group stock came a day after the potential IPO and the listing of Tata Group's holding company Tata Sons created buzz on the Dalal Street.

This led the Tata Investment Corporation stock to close 10.32% higher at Rs 718.30 in the previous session. However, investors booked profit today with the stock tumbling over 7% to Rs 665.75 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 34,635 crore. The stock was the worst performer among its peers.

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Trading volume was 2.78 lakh shares amounting to a turnover of Rs Rs 34,685 crore.

However, Tata Investment shares are up 11% in the past five days. The stock zoomed 178% in three years and rose 434% in five years. The stock is overbought on charts with a RSI of 73, signaling that there are more buyers than sellers on the counter.

Tata Investment shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 moving averages.

Tata Investment share price targets 

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 625 while resistance stands at Rs 680. A decisive breakout above Rs 680 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 700. In the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 625-700 range."

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Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Avoid fresh aggressive entries right now as the stock is consolidating around key cluster resistance. Wait for a clear, decisive breakout above Rs 670– Rs 680 (above the 200-day EMA) before going long, or buy on a pullback near solid support at ?600–?620. A confirmed breakout targets Rs 740– Rs 760 initially, with a stop loss below Rs 580. While today's high-volume green candle demonstrates strong buying interest from lower levels, the stock remains capped beneath its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs. Meanwhile, an RSI near 48 reflects neutral momentum, confirming that a sustained move above resistance is needed for trend continuation."

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments and mutual funds etc. of companies in a wide range of Industries.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 2:56 PM IST
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