Multibagger Tata Group stock falls most in seven months; here's what analysts say 

Trading volume was 2.78 lakh shares amounting to a turnover of Rs Rs 34,685 crore.

However, Tata Investment shares are up 11% in the past five days. The stock zoomed 178% in three years and rose 434% in five years. The stock is overbought on charts with a RSI of 73, signaling that there are more buyers than sellers on the counter.

Tata Investment shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 moving averages.

Tata Investment share price targets

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 625 while resistance stands at Rs 680. A decisive breakout above Rs 680 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 700. In the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 625-700 range."

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Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Avoid fresh aggressive entries right now as the stock is consolidating around key cluster resistance. Wait for a clear, decisive breakout above Rs 670– Rs 680 (above the 200-day EMA) before going long, or buy on a pullback near solid support at ?600–?620. A confirmed breakout targets Rs 740– Rs 760 initially, with a stop loss below Rs 580. While today's high-volume green candle demonstrates strong buying interest from lower levels, the stock remains capped beneath its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs. Meanwhile, an RSI near 48 reflects neutral momentum, confirming that a sustained move above resistance is needed for trend continuation."

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments and mutual funds etc. of companies in a wide range of Industries.