Multibaggers of 2025: 9 stocks that delivered over 1,000% returns this year

While benchmark indices have delivered steady gains this year, the real fireworks have been in the broader market. The Nifty 50 has risen 8 per cent and the Sensex 7 per cent so far in 2025, but a clutch of smallcap names have far outpaced the benchmarks, turning modest investments into massive fortunes.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At least nine BSE-listed stocks have skyrocketed more than 1,000 per cent year-to-date, emerging as the year’s biggest wealth creators.

Topping the chart is RRP Semiconductor Ltd, which has delivered a staggering 5,769 per cent return, surging from Rs 185.50 to Rs 10,887.10 in 2025. The stock gained another 2 per cent on Friday. As per Q2FY26 shareholding data, ownership remains highly concentrated, with just 14 retail investors controlling 93.95 per cent of the company. Among them, Rajendra Kamalakant Chodankar holds a dominant 73.96 per cent stake worth Rs 10,833.75 crore. Incorporated in 1980, the company transitioned from trading to the electronics and semiconductor space.

Swadeshi Industries and Leasing Ltd has been another spectacular performer, rallying 3,189 per cent to Rs 96.06 from Rs 2.92. Sri Chakra Cement Ltd followed with 2,438 per cent gains, jumping from Rs 3.46 to Rs 87.82.

Advertisement

Midwest Gold Ltd, engaged in the granite, marble, and natural stone business, advanced 1,849 per cent to Rs 2,282.45 from Rs 117.10. The stock ended 1.91 per cent higher on Friday. The company has also scheduled an exchange of share certificates on November 8.

GHV Infra Projects Ltd surged 1,714 per cent to Rs 330 from Rs 18.55, closing 3.56 per cent higher on Friday. The firm, linked to Sindu Valley Technologies, operates in auxiliary services.

Elitecon International Ltd, a tobacco and cigarette trader, soared 1,333 per cent year-to-date to Rs 148.70 from Rs 10.37. The stock ended 3.8 per cent higher on Friday but remains well below its 52-week high of Rs 422.65, hit on August 25.

Advertisement

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Ltd jumped 1,266 per cent in 2025, climbing to Rs 114.08 from Rs 8.35, while Colab Platforms Ltd rallied 1,123 per cent to Rs 189.10 from Rs 15.45. Colab, which operates in Esports, gaming, and IT, recently announced a major foray into semiconductors through a new subsidiary—Colab Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd.—targeting India’s $52 billion OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) market.

Rounding off the list, Arunis Abode Ltd has delivered a 1,009 per cent surge, rising from Rs 7.81 to Rs 86.65 this year.

