Muthoot Finance Q3 results: Net profit surges 95% to Rs 2,656 crore; NII jumps 64%

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported its numbers for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, posting a 95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,656.42 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,363.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's net interest income (NII) climbed 64 per cent to Rs 4,467.11 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 2,721.37 crore in the year-ago period. The total income for the quarter rose to Rs 7,262.94 crore from Rs 4,431.16 crore in the same period last year.

In terms of business growth, Muthoot Finance standalone loan assets under management (AUM) touched Rs 147,552 crore as of December 31, 2025, a growth of 51 per cent against Rs 97,487 crore in the previous year.

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, said, “Our standalone loan AUM achieved a historic YoY growth of Rs 50,065 crores, primarily fueled by a robust 50% YoY growth in our core gold loan portfolio.”

“Over the nine-month period (9M), standalone gold loans increased by Rs 36,702 crore, setting a new record of Rs 1,39,658 crore,” Muthoot said.

“This performance aligns with the accelerated demand for gold loans, especially evident during the festive season. Consequently, our standalone profit after tax for 9M grew by 91% YoY to Rs. 7,048 crore,” Alexander added.