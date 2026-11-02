Muthoot Finance stock gains as gold loan AUM surges 46% in H1, check price target

Brokerage Nuvama said it has raised estimates factoring higher growth/NIM, partly offset by higher LLP, and expect RoA/RoE of around 5–5.8%/24–28%. However, asset quality needs to be tracked closely given change in repayment cycle and rising macro distress.

It retained ‘HOLD’ call with a cut in target price to Rs 2,675 (earlier Rs 3,100), valuing the stock at 1.5x Sep-28E ABV (1.5x at CMP) and subsidiaries at Rs 157/share.

Meanwhile, the management raised its growth guidance for FY27 to 25% from 15% earlier. Consolidated Gold Loan AUM rose 46% to Rs 1,93,212 crore as on September 30, 2026 against Gold Loan AUM Growth of Rs 61,214 Crore in the first half of the fiscal a year ago.

The Kochi-based firm said consolidated loan AUM rose 42% YoY to Rs 2,09,317 crore as on September 30, 2026 against the loan AUM Growth of Rs 61,644 crore in the first half of the fiscal a year ago.

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Alexander George Muthoot, Managing Director, said, "Our Standalone Profit After Tax for H1 FY27 rose by 26% YoY to Rs 5,527 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiency, prudent cost management, and a disciplined approach to growth. This consistent upward trajectory underscores the resilience of our business model and the continued trust our customers place in us. We are also revising our gold loan growth guidance for FY27 upward by an additional 10%."