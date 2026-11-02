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Muthoot Finance stock gains as gold loan AUM surges 46% in H1, check price target

Muthoot Finance stock gains as gold loan AUM surges 46% in H1, check price target

Muthoot Finance stock gained 1% to Rs 2433.95 against the previous close of Rs 2409. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 97,936 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 9:22 AM IST
Muthoot Finance stock gains as gold loan AUM surges 46% in H1, check price target The Kochi-based firm said consolidated loan AUM rose 42% YoY to Rs 2,09,317 crore as on September 30, 2026 against the loan AUM Growth of Rs 61,644 crore in the first half of the fiscal a year ago.

Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd rose 1% today after the NBFC reported earnings that beat Q2 expectations. Muthoot Finance stock gained 1% to Rs 2433.95 against the previous close of Rs 2409. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 97,936 crore.

Muthoot Finance reported a 27% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,977 crore in Q2 compared with Rs 2,345 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income increased to Rs 8,842 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 6,442 crore in the year-ago period. Interest income also witnessed strong growth, climbing to Rs 8,730 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 6,304 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

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Brokerage Nuvama said it has raised estimates factoring higher growth/NIM, partly offset by higher LLP, and expect RoA/RoE of around 5–5.8%/24–28%. However, asset quality needs to be tracked closely given change in repayment cycle and rising macro distress.

It retained ‘HOLD’ call with a cut in target price to Rs 2,675 (earlier Rs 3,100), valuing the stock at 1.5x Sep-28E ABV (1.5x at CMP) and subsidiaries at Rs 157/share.

Meanwhile, the management raised its growth guidance for FY27 to 25% from 15% earlier. Consolidated Gold Loan AUM rose 46% to Rs 1,93,212 crore as on September 30, 2026 against Gold Loan AUM Growth of Rs 61,214 Crore in the first half of the fiscal a year ago.

The Kochi-based firm said consolidated loan AUM rose 42% YoY to Rs 2,09,317 crore as on September 30, 2026 against the loan AUM Growth of Rs 61,644 crore in the first half of the fiscal a year ago.

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Alexander George Muthoot, Managing Director, said, "Our Standalone Profit After Tax for H1 FY27 rose by 26% YoY to Rs 5,527 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiency, prudent cost management, and a disciplined approach to growth. This consistent upward trajectory underscores the resilience of our business model and the continued trust our customers place in us. We are also revising our gold loan growth guidance for FY27 upward by an additional 10%."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 9:22 AM IST
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