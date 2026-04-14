Muthoot, Oil India, Piramal Finance among top stock ideas; check targets & stop losses

After the peace-talks failed in Islamabad, Indian stock markets witnessed wild swings of volatility on Monday. However, select brokerage firms including SMIFS and SMC Global Securities have recommended some stock ideas for short term gains based on the strong technical parameters. Check the recommended stocks with their target prices and stop losses:



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Muthoot Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,950-3,965 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,000

Muthoot Finance Ltd is demonstrating a high-velocity reversal on the daily chart, staging a robust recovery after testing the critical support level of Rs 3,100 on downside. The stock has decisively cleared its 200-days exponential moving average with a surge in buying volume, signaling that the recent oversold phase has likely bottomed out. From technical front stock has given a breakout above the 'W-pattern' formation as well which reflects a potential transition from a corrective phase into a fresh markup phase. Therefore, one can accumulate the stock in range of Rs 3,550-3,575 levels with the expected upside of Rs 3,950-3,965 levels with stop loss below Rs 3,300 levels.

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Recommended by: SMC Global Services



Oil India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 445 | Stop Loss: Rs 533

Oil India Ltd (OIL) is consolidating above a key support zone of Rs 458-470 after a strong prior up move, indicating absorption of supply rather than distribution. Price stability near this zone suggests buyers are defending higher levels, forming a tight base. The structure reflects range-bound compression, often a precursor to a directional breakout. Volumes remain steady, signaling no aggressive selling pressure, while RSI is holding near 50, indicating neutral-to-positive momentum. MACD is flattening, suggesting bearish momentum is fading. As long as price sustains above Rs 458, the setup favors a continuation move towards Rs 553. A breakdown below Rs 445 would weaken the structure and shift bias negative.

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Recommended by: SMIFS



Usha Martin | Buy | Target Price: Rs 490-500 | Stop Loss: Rs 400

Usha Martin Ltd has finally signaled a shift in sentiment on the daily chart, staging a clean escape from its recent sideways grind. For months, the stock was locked in a tug-of-war within a tight Rectangle zone, but the recent push above the Rs 420-425 resistance indicates that the bulls have successfully absorbed the overhead supply. This move is particularly significant as it coincides with a break above a long-term descending trend line, effectively ending a period of underperformance. With the RSI moving into the bullish zone and the MACD confirming positive crossover, the structural path of least resistance has turned upward. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in the range of 435-440 levels for the expected upside of Rs 490-500 levels with stop loss below Rs 400 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Services



Piramal Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,950-2,2250 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,650

Piramal Finance Ltd is witnessing strong consolidation after a prior up move, indicating base formation and absorption of supply. The stock continues to trade in a tight consolidation range, forming a higher base with no sharp correction, indicating underlying strength. The daily 14-period RSI has crossed above its 9-period average, indicating a positive bias and momentum build-up in the stock. Gradual increase in volumes over the last 15 sessions indicates accumulation. In the charts, we can observe volumes picking up along with RSI trending upwards, indicating strengthening momentum and potential accumulation phase. A breakout above Rs 1,800 can trigger upside towards Rs 1,950 and extended target of Rs 2,250 over the medium term.

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Recommended by: SMIFS