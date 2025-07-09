Mutual fund AUM hits record Rs 74.41 lakh crore in June; SIP inflows scale new peak

The Indian mutual fund industry reached a historic milestone in June 2025, with total assets under management (AUM) hitting a record Rs 74.41 lakh crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). This marks a sharp rise from Rs 72.20 lakh crore in May and Rs 69.99 lakh crore in April, buoyed by robust mark-to-market gains in equities.

A major contributor to this surge was the continued strength of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). SIP inflows touched an all-time high of Rs 27,269 crore in June, reflecting a 2.2 per cent increase over May's Rs 26,688 crore and a 5.2 per cent rise compared to March. The number of SIP accounts also grew, reaching 8.64 crore in June, up from 8.56 crore in May.

SIP assets under management rose to Rs 15.31 lakh crore, now accounting for 20.6 per cent of the total MF industry AUM -- up from 20.2 per cent in the previous month.

"This record SIP inflow signals growing investor discipline and confidence, even amid intermittent market volatility," said Viraj Gandhi, CEO of SAMCO Mutual Fund. He added that retail participation continues to be a bedrock of industry growth.

Jatinder Pal Singh, CEO of ITI Mutual Fund, noted the trend of reduced outflows from equity funds and a constructive medium- to long-term outlook for Indian equities. "We maintain a positive stance on India's growth prospects, supported by strong domestic fundamentals," he said.

Investor preference remains tilted toward mid- and small-cap funds, reflecting sustained appetite for high-growth opportunities.

As equity markets hold firm and retail inflows remain strong, the mutual fund industry appears well on track to achieve its next big milestone -- Rs 100 lakh crore in AUM.