Mutual funds own Rs 43.60 lakh crore worth stocks! Top 10 investments

With small investors keep on pumping money into mutual fund (MF) schemes, holding value of MF investments in 1,117 BSE and NSE-listed companies hit Rs 43,60,400 crore level in April. This is against MF investments in 1,116 listed companies worth Rs 42,06,903 crore at the end of March.

In terms of value, domestic fund managers owned 10.21 per cent stake in Indian listed companies, the first time at least since 2016, data compiled by PRIME Database showed.

In April, holding of mutual funds went up in 613 companies with the average return of these companies in the same period being 2.69 per cent. On the other hand, holding of mutual funds went down in 363 companies listed on NSE and BSE. The average stock price of these companies in the same period decreased by 1.85 per cent.



Among top 10 MF investments, mutual funds together held 1,60,02,67,745 shares in HDFC Bank, which were worth Rs 3,08,022 crore at the end of April. This was 20.91 per cent of HDFC Bank's total share capital and 6.99 per cent of mutual funds' total asset under management (AUM).



ICICI Bank was mutual funds' second biggest investment. The institutional class owned 1,72,80,02,883 shares worth Rs 2,46,561 crore, which accounted for 5.60 per cent of their total AUM in April.

Reliance Industries (RIL) accounted for 5.60 per cent of MFs' April AUM. They held Rs 1,74,281.27 crore worth RIL shares. Infosys Ltd (Rs 1.17 lakh crore), Axis Bank Ltd (Rs 1.14 lakh crore) and Bharti Airtel (Rs 1.13 lakh crore) were three stocks where MF ownership value was in excess of Rs 1 lakh crore. MF holdings in these stocks were 1.77-3.96 per cent of their total assets.

Larsen & Toubro (Rs 92,092.88 crore, State Bank of India (Rs 85,128.88 crore) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 77,771.51 crore) are among top MF holdings in value terms at the end of April.

As per the PRIME Database, Aether Energy, Capital Infra Trust, Yasho Industries, Associated Alcohols & Breweries and Steelcast Ltd were a few stocks that MFs entered in April. They exited stocks such as Goldiman International, Kesoram Industries, Zota Healthcare and Xelpmoc Design & Tech.