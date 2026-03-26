The year 2026 has been tough on Dalal Street so far. With domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty down around 11 per cent each this year, some retail investors may be anxiously watching their portfolios shrink. Amid this, veteran investor Vijay Kedia has stepped in with a much-needed dose of calm and market wisdom.

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Using the social media platform X, the ace investor reminded traders about the fundamental reality of stock valuations. "Your Demat statement belongs to the market. Your bank statement belongs to you," Kedia wrote.

He pointed out that both the market rallies and the dips are simply illusions until a trade is actually executed. "The rise you saw was a paper profit. The fall you see today is a paper loss. Nothing is real… until you sell," he said in its latest post.

Kedia signalled that even seasoned market veterans are feeling the heat right now. "Yes, my portfolio is down too," he wrote. However, he added that worrying will not push stock prices back up, but it will only "disturb your peace, your mood, and even your family life."

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Kedia also explained that the stock market cannot build wealth without first testing an investor's patience. "Yes, this is a crisis. But it is also training," Kedia said.





"Your Demat statement belongs to the market.

Your bank statement belongs to you."



The rise you saw was a paper profit.

The fall you see today is a paper loss.



Nothing is real… until you sell.



Yes, my portfolio is down too. And worrying won’t raise prices. It will only disturb… — Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) March 26, 2026

"In my investing journey, I have seen many such phases. I was worried then too...I am human. But I learned to live with these moments instead of reacting to them," Kedia added.

He noted that every time the market cycle turned in the past, a new bull phase eventually took his portfolio to fresh highs.

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“These situations are not here to break you… they are here to build you. They are what make you a seasoned long-term investor forever,” Kedia said.

While external events create uncertainty, he pointed out that fear is entirely shaped within the mind.

"Learn to observe it, understand it, and guide it, because you are not your mind," he advised.

"Stay patient. Stay aware. Stay grounded. Because in the end, it’s not the market… it’s your temperament that creates wealth," he concluded.