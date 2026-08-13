N Chandrasekaran exit: Tata stocks extend decline after Rs 47,412 crore single-day hit! 

Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified, that several ongoing and proposed projects could face delays, downsizing or slower execution as the group transitions to new leadership. His departure marks the end of nearly a decade at the helm, during which Tata group expanded its presence in several technology-intensive businesses.

On Thursday, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tata group's flagship, fell 0.73 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,332.40 apiece. Titan Company shares fell 1.59 per cent. Indian Hotels declined 0.98 per cent. It was followed by Tata Steel (down 0.9 per cent), Trent (down 0.67 per cent), Voltas (down 0.5 per cent) and Tata Power Company (down 0.02 per cent). Tata Motors surged 3.87 per cent following a strong set of quarterly results whil Tata Motors PV also gained ahead of its quarter results later today.

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On Wednesday, the market cap of 26 listed Tata group companies stood at Rs 25.34 lakh crore from Rs 25.82 lakh crore a day ago, down Rs 47,412 crore.

During Chandra's tenure, the listed market capitalisation of 23-odd listed companies, which were present at the time of his appointment, soared 2.83 times to Rs 23.35 lakh crore on August 12 from Rs 8.22 lakh crore on February 21, 2017. The list excluded Tata Capital that was listed in 2025, Tata Technologies (listed in 2023), and demerged Tata Motors. During a letter to Tata Sons, he hinted at leadership tussle around his reappointment.

"Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board," Chandrasekaran said.

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He said the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on February 24, 2026 but the proposal was not carried through because one of the board members did not support it. Chandrasekaran said, in the absence of unanimous support, he chose to defer the decision.

"It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date. Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders. Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027," Chandrasekaran said.

In a post on X, Chairman at RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka, said Chandra led TCS to great heights and steered the Tata Group with a steady hand.

"A few blemishes, digital business and Air India, but overall, a stellar managerial record. Now begins the succession speculation. My bet: T.V. Narendran- a proven Tata insider, strong operating track record, respected across the Group, low-key and with Tata values in his DNA. Let’s see."