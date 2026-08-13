Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
N Chandrasekaran exit: Tata stocks extend decline after Rs 47,412 crore single-day hit! 

N Chandrasekaran exit: Tata stocks extend decline after Rs 47,412 crore single-day hit! 

TMCV457.05(1.56%)

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and the promoter of Tata group operating companies. Chandrasekaran’s exit from the top post has raised questions over Tata Sons’ ambitious $120b investment pipeline.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 11:44 AM IST
N Chandrasekaran exit: Tata stocks extend decline after Rs 47,412 crore single-day hit! On Thursday, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tata group's flagship, fell 0.73 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,332.40 apiece. Titan Company shares fell 1.59 per cent. Indian Hotels declined 0.98 per cent.

A day after taking a Rs 47,412 crore single-day hit following N Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek reappointment as Tata Sons Chairman, several Tata group stocks extended their declines on Thursday as broader market sentiment also turned cautious.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and the promoter of Tata group operating companies. Chandrasekaran’s exit from the top post has raised questions over Tata Sons’ ambitious $120 billion investment pipeline aimed at driving future growth.

Advertisement

Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified, that several ongoing and proposed projects could face delays, downsizing or slower execution as the group transitions to new leadership. His departure marks the end of nearly a decade at the helm, during which Tata group expanded its presence in several technology-intensive businesses.

On Thursday, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tata group's flagship, fell 0.73 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,332.40 apiece. Titan Company shares fell 1.59 per cent. Indian Hotels declined 0.98 per cent. It was followed by Tata Steel (down 0.9 per cent), Trent (down 0.67 per cent), Voltas (down 0.5 per cent) and Tata Power Company (down 0.02 per cent). Tata Motors surged 3.87 per cent following a strong set of quarterly results whil Tata Motors PV also gained ahead of its quarter results later today.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the market cap of 26 listed Tata group companies stood at Rs 25.34 lakh crore from Rs 25.82 lakh crore a day ago, down Rs 47,412 crore.

During Chandra's tenure, the listed market capitalisation of 23-odd listed companies, which were present at the time of his appointment, soared 2.83 times to Rs 23.35 lakh crore on August 12 from Rs 8.22 lakh crore on February 21, 2017. The list excluded Tata Capital that was listed in 2025, Tata Technologies (listed in 2023),  and demerged Tata Motors. During a letter to Tata Sons, he hinted at leadership tussle around his reappointment.

"Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously resolved and recommended the extension of my next term for a period of five years, which was recorded and recommended by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board," Chandrasekaran said.

Advertisement

He said the resolution was tabled in the Tata Sons Board on February 24, 2026  but the proposal was not carried through because one of the board members did not support it.  Chandrasekaran  said, in the absence of unanimous support, he chose to defer the decision.

"It has been 6 months since that Board meeting, and no resolution has been reached till date. Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders. Under these circumstances, earlier today, I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027," Chandrasekaran said.

In a post on X, Chairman at RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka,  said  Chandra led TCS to great heights and steered the Tata Group with a steady hand.

"A few blemishes, digital business and Air India, but overall, a stellar managerial record. Now begins the succession speculation. My bet: T.V. Narendran- a proven Tata insider, strong operating track record, respected across the Group, low-key and with Tata values in his DNA. Let’s see."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 11:44 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more