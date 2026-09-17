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N Chandrasekaran reappointed as chairman: Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment, TCS, Tata Tech shares rise up to 13%

N Chandrasekaran reappointed as chairman: Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment, TCS, Tata Tech shares rise up to 13%

TATACHEM775.00(5.90%)

Tata Group stocks: Tata Chemicals shares zoomed 13.5% to Rs 831 in afternoon session. Market cap of Tata Chemicals rose to Rs 20,439 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 3:47 PM IST
N Chandrasekaran reappointed as chairman: Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment, TCS, Tata Tech shares rise up to 13%Shares of another Tata Group firm Tata Investment rose 7% to Rs 727.60 on BSE.

Shares of Tata Group rose in the afternoon session today after news reports said the board of Tata Sons has approved the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman for fresh five years. Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Investment Corp, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , Tata Technologies and Nelco shares zoomed up to 13.5% today. The Group stocks also received a boost after a Bloomberg report said the proposal for the listing of Tata Sons has been cleared.

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Tata Chemicals shares zoomed 13.5% to Rs 831 in afternoon session. Market cap of Tata Chemicals rose to Rs 20,439 crore. Shares of another Tata Group firm Tata Investment rose 7% to Rs 727.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 36,560 crore on BSE.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares too gained 3.24% to Rs 2262. Market cap of the IT firm rose to Rs 8.08 lakh crore. Tata Technologies shares too gained over 2% to Rs 767.35. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 30,870 crore.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares too rose 6% to Rs 319.70. Market cap of the auto firm rose to Rs 1.16 lakh crore.

Shares of another Tata Group firm Nelco rose 2.20% to Rs 958.35. When Tata Sons goes public, Tata Group firms will also sell their stake in the parent firm.

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Tata Chemicals holds 10,237 shares, or 2.53% stake in Tata Sons. Tata Power owns 6,673 shares, or 1.65% stake.  Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has 4,500 shares, or 1.11%, in Tata Sons.

Tata Power shares too rose 3% to Rs 370. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

Tata Consumer Products gained 1.5% to Rs 1019 on BSE. Market cap of the consumer products firm rose to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 2:59 PM IST
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