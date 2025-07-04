Narayana Hrudayalaya, Affle, PI Industries: 3 stocks to buy for short term gains

Indian benchmark indices continued to settle lower on Thursday amid weekly expiry on the back of profit booking. Traders are keenly awaiting the India-US trade deal and quarterly earnings for April-June 2025 period. BSE Sensex shed 170.22 points, or 0.20 per cent, to settle at 83,239.47, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 48.10 points, or 0.19 per cent to close at 25,405.30 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including PI Industries, Affle 3I and Narayana Hrudayalaya likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



PI Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,600-4,700 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,990

PI Industries is showing strong bullish momentum, trading above its 20, 50, and 200-day EMAs in a higher high–higher low structure. A bullish crossover and breakout above 4200 signal continued upside, supported by increasing volumes on up days. The RSI is trending near bullish territory, indicating sustained price strength without signs of overbought exhaustion. The stock is firmly holding above key moving averages, confirming a positive trend across timeframes. Considering the technical setup, PIIND remains a buy-on-dips candidate with strong trend alignment and price strength.



Narayana Hrudayalaya | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,260 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,860

Narayana Hrudayalaya remains in a strong uptrend, maintaining a series of higher highs and higher lows since March 2025. The recent pullback found support in the vicinity of the 20 EMA, indicating trend resilience and ongoing short-term momentum. Price structure stays firmly above the 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, reflecting strong alignment across timeframes. The RSI remains elevated in bullish territory with no signs of bearish divergence. Volume patterns suggest accumulation on advances, while the recent dip lacked distribution characteristics, supporting the case for trend continuation.



Affle 3I | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,320 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,860

Affle 3I is exhibiting a strong bullish trend, marked by a breakout above prior swing highs and a well-defined higher high, higher low structure. Price action is supported by a bullish EMA alignment, with the 20 EMA acting as dynamic support. Momentum remains robust, with RSI likely in bullish territory and no signs of divergence or exhaustion. The breakout is backed by volume expansion, indicating institutional participation and reducing the probability of a false breakout. Overall, the trend remains firmly positive.