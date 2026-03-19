Natco Pharma shares in focus on agrochemicals demerger plan; key details

Natco Pharma Ltd shares are likely to be in focus on Thursday as the pharmaceutical giant prepares to spin off its agrochemical business into a separate entity.

According to a stock exchange filing post-market hours on March 18, 2026, Natco Pharma's board is officially scheduled to meet on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 to consider a restructuring proposal involving the demerger of its agrochemicals business.

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Once approved, this division would be housed entirely under its wholly owned subsidiary, Natco Crop Health Sciences Ltd, the filing said.

To keep things strictly by the book ahead of this major corporate move, the exchange filing said that dealing in the company's securities by employees, connected persons, and their immediate relatives is restricted from March 19 through March 26, 2026. The window is slated to reopen on March 27, 2026.

According to the company’s lastest Q3FY26 investor presentation, the Crop Health Sciences segment clocked revenue of Rs 28.5 crore during the third quarter, accounting for exactly 4% of the company's total revenue mix.

Natco's core pharmaceutical engine: the investor presentation highlighted a positive Q3 FY26 financial performance, with total consolidated revenue hitting Rs 705.4 crore.

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A healthy portion of this bottom-line boost came from their global maneuvering—specifically, a strategic 35.75% stake acquisition in South Africa's Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited, it noted

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Natco Pharma shares rose 1.50% to settle at Rs 957.50 apiece on BSE against their previous close of Rs 943.35.