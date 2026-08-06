Navin Fluorine rises 8%; Ambit most bullish at Rs 9,600, Equirus most bearish at Rs 4,700

"With improved growth visibility and operational beat in Q1FY27, we are raising FY27/28E EPS by 16.8 per cent/9.7 per cent. We introduce FY29 estimates, valuing the stock at 40 times Q1FY29E EPS. Retain ‘BUY’ with a target of Rs 9,071," it said.

Among foreign brokerages, UBS and Jefferies suggested 'Buy' and targets of Rs 9,045 and Rs 9,000, respectively. Citi has 'Sell' and a target of Rs 7,200 on the stock. Morgan Stanley is 'Underweight' with a target of Rs 5,720.

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Elara Securities, which has 'Buy' on the stock said, Navin Fluorine has FY27 campaign-order visibility for 4-5 agrochem molecules, including three patented ones that should face lower pricing pressure than generics.

"Dahej MPP debottlenecking is on track for Q3FY27 and has peak revenue potential of Rs 140-160 crore. However, the Chemours liquid-cooling project is now targeted for completion by end-Q2FY27 versus end-June/early-July target earlier, implying a modest schedule slippage," Elara said as it suggested a target of Rs 9,185 on the stock.

JM Financial raised its FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by 13 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. These estimates factored in a strong Q1 performance, as JM introduce FY29 estimates. "We maintain our BUY rating and raise our target by 10 per cent to Rs 9,000 (rolled forward to 40x Jun'28E EPS)," it said.

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MOFSL said Navin Fluorine is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum, supported by the constructive pricing environment, growing international exposure, robust order visibility, and operational leverage, led by capacity ramp-up. That said, its target at Rs 8,300 suggested limited downside.