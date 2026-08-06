Navin Fluorine rises 8%; Ambit most bullish at Rs 9,600, Equirus most bearish at Rs 4,700

Navin Fluorine International Ltd shares rallied 8 per cent in Thursday's trade after the fluorochemical maker reported strong June quarter results, with 14 of the 18 brokerages reviewing the earnings reiterating 'Buy', 'Add' or 'Accumulate' ratings on the stock. The stock climbed 7.95 per cent to hit a high of Rs 8,205.70 on BSE. The highest target on the stock at Rs 9,600 by Ambit Capital implied 16 per cent potential upside. The lowest target on the counter at Rs 4,700 by Equirus Securities hinted at 43 per cent potential downside.
For Nuvama Institutional Equities, Navin Fluorine's Q1FY27 with results were 'stellar', firing on all engines. The all-round beat, it said, was a function of healthy traction and growth in CDMO, tailwinds from R-32 and sustained traction of agrochemical intermediates in specialty chemicals business.