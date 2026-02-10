Navin Fluorine share price targets: Brokerages see up to 29% upside; stock down 3% today

Shares of Navin Fluorine International slipped on Tuesday after the chemicals major reported earnings for the third quarter of FY26, which more than doubled year on year.

At 12:38 pm, Navin Fluorine shares were trading 2.62 per cent lower at Rs 6,429.30 on the BSE, from the previous close of Rs 6,602.35.

Consolidated net profit for Q3 FY26 surged to Rs 185.40 crore, a rise of 122 per cent from Rs 83.60 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations expanded by 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 892.37 crore, up from Rs 606.20 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the company’s investor presentation, the speciality chemicals segment clocked its highest ever quarter, with revenue jumping 60 per cent YoY to Rs 354 crore, while high performance products (HPP) revenue rose 35 per cent YoY to Rs 412 crore.

JM Financial remained bullish and reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating with a revised March 2027 target price of Rs 8,270, implying a potential upside of nearly 29 per cent from current levels.

In their note, JM Financial highlighted the company’s beat estimates, driven by stronger-than-expected specialty chemicals sales and positive operating leverage. The brokerage believes the cost-saving measures implemented by NFIL are sustainable.

“We raise our FY26E-28E EPS estimates by ~18-24 per cent,” JM Financial said.

Axis Securities downgraded the stock from ‘Buy’ to ‘Hold’, though they raised their target price to Rs 6,950.

“Despite strong fundamentals, the valuation remains demanding at current levels, limiting further upside in the near term,” Axis said. The brokerage noted that the company’s expansion initiatives across HPP and Speciality Chemicals reinforce a positive long-term trajectory but advised caution at current price points.