COMPANIES

NEWS

News
markets
stocks
Multibagger Navratna stock resumes record run, hits new peak; here's why 

The multibagger stock hit a record high of Rs 407.30 in the current session on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 2.97 lakh crore.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 20, 2025 2:35 PM IST
Multibagger Navratna stock resumes record run, hits new peak; here's why BEL shares are trading higher than the  5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd resumed their record run on Friday, hitting a record high in the afternoon session. The rally in the defence stock came after two sessions (June 18 and June 19). On June 17, the multibagger defence stock hit a record high of Rs 407.50, touching a fresh peak for the second straight session. On June 16, the stock reached a record level of Rs 404.50 on BSE. The BEL stock hit a record high of Rs 407.90 on Friday. Sentiment was bullish on the counter after brokerage Nuvama said BEL shares were likely to attract $378 million inflows due to adjustments in the BSE benchmark Sensex today. 

Market cap of the Navratna firm climbed to Rs 2.96 lakh crore. BEL stock has clocked multibagger returns of 223% in two years and 436% in three years. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of BEL stock stands at 68, signaling it's is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. BEL shares are trading higher than the  5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

The PSU reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 2,127 crore in Q4 against a a profit of Rs 1,796.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
The defence manufacturer also reported a 6 per cent YoY rise in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 9,149.59 crore in Q4FY25, compared to Rs 8,564.08 crore in Q4FY24.
 
The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ?0.90 per equity share during the firm's earnings announcement. 
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 20, 2025 2:35 PM IST
