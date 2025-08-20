Navratna stock in focus today: PSU clears loan for India's first Multi-Modal Transport Hub in Surat

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) are in news today after the state-run Navratna firm said it has sanctioned and executed agreements for a fresh term loan of ₹199.70 crore with Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation Limited (SITCO). The funding will support the development of the Surat multi-modal transport hub (MMTH), the first of its kind in India. The project is designed to integrate multiple modes of transport, improving connectivity for passengers in Surat, one of Gujarat's fastest-growing cities.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The loan agreement was signed on August 19 at SITCO’s New Delhi office, marking a significant step forward in enhancing India's transport infrastructure.

Shares of IRFC closed at ₹126.80, rising by ₹1.95 or 1.56%, on the BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

The financial backing by IRFC is expected to bolster the timely execution of the Surat MMTH project, which aims to integrate rail, metro, BRTS, city and regional buses, and intermediate transport modes like autos and taxis. Additionally, it will upgrade passenger amenities and station infrastructure, further promoting regional economic growth and improving transportation capacity in India.

IRFC Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Kumar Dubey said, "IRFC is the dedicated financing arm for projects in the railway ecosystem, with strong forward and backward linkages. Our support to the construction of SITCO’s landmark Surat MMTH project reflects our commitment to providing competitive financing solutions while developing railwaylinked infrastructure that powers India’s logistics, strengthens urban mobility, and contributes to the nation-building journey.”

Advertisement

The Surat MMTH project, developed by SITCO—a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Gujarat—represents a significant investment in India's transport sector. IRFC’s financial intervention strengthens the project's viability, ensuring sustainable development and long-term benefits for the region. This initiative not only enhances the transportation infrastructure but also aligns with India's broader economic growth objectives. The project underscores the strategic importance of integrating various transport modes to optimise passenger experience and facilitate efficient transit across the country.